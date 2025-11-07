Edmunds U-Drags Crowns Corvette ZR1 as Fastest Pure-Gas Car Edmunds Has Ever Run

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Edmunds Test Team today anointed a new gas-powered captain of the Edmunds U-Drags leaderboard as the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 outpaced every other internal combustion engine vehicle Edmunds has ever raced in this format.

WATCH THE RACE ON EDMUNDS: The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Is the Fastest Gas Car in Edmunds U-Drags History

The Corvette ZR1’s record-breaking performance is the second race in Season 10 of Edmunds U-Drags, the one-of-a-kind car vs. car challenge that tests critical performance elements such as braking and handling in addition to straight-line acceleration.

“Edmunds U-Drags was conceived because we wanted to go beyond traditional drag racing and deliver a more comprehensive test of a vehicle’s performance. It’s a fun format, but highly competitive. To succeed, a vehicle must stop and corner as well as it accelerates,” said Alistair Weaver, Edmunds’ editor-in-chief. “We were inundated with requests from Edmunds U-Drags fans to test the Corvette ZR1, and it didn’t disappoint. This 1064-hp, mid-engined colossus is now the fastest gas car we’ve ever run, outpacing exotica costing twice as much.”

The results left the ZR1 at the top of the gas-powered rankings with:

an overall Edmunds U-Drags race time of 28.9 seconds with a speed of 159.6 mph at the finish line

a 0 to 60 mph time of 2.7 seconds

a quarter-mile time of 10.0 seconds at 144.1mph

a max cornering force of 1.38 g

For the ZR1’s run, Edmunds utilized settings suggested by Corvette engineers, including:

Track Mode

Performance Traction Management set to “Race 1,” turning off stability control

custom Launch Control settings at 3,200 rpm and 10% Slip

tire pressures as proposed by the automaker

“The Corvette ZR1 is an extraordinary machine, and our biggest challenge was to find an automaker willing to take it on,” Weaver said. “In the end, we made the decision to break our own rules and run it solo because we didn’t want to disappoint our fans.”

Edmunds U-Drags: The standard for performance testing

Edmunds U-Drags is an extension of Edmunds’ independent, unbiased vehicle testing program, which combines instrumented, empirical testing with real-world driving of 300-plus vehicles and 500,000 miles each year to deliver the definitive Edmunds Rating. Test track data from Edmunds’ instrumented testing is used to inform the Edmunds U-Drags pairings.

To date, Edmunds has put 55 vehicles through their paces on the U-shaped track. The 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire remains the quickest vehicle Edmunds has ever tested on track (regardless of powertrain), completing the Edmunds U-Drags course in 27.9 seconds with a 9.2-second quarter-mile time. The 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (28.8 seconds) is the only other vehicle Edmunds has ever tested faster than the Corvette ZR1 (28.9 seconds), bumping the 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid (29.3 seconds) to fourth on the leaderboard.

Previous notable Edmunds U-Drags races have included Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 vs. Dodge Challenger Black Ghost, Lucid Sapphire vs. Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, and Chevrolet Corvette Z06 vs. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe. Later in Season 10, fans of Edmunds U-Drags can look forward to races including Ford Supercharged Mustang Dark Horse vs. Tesla Model 3 Performance and Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray vs. Porsche 911 GTS.

For more information about Edmunds U-Drags and to see the full leaderboard, head to www.edmunds.com/udrags. For more details and to see the Corvette ZR1’s full record-breaking run, check out this story on Edmunds Car News.

