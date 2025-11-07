The Hybrid Geek Announces Nationwide Expansion, Debuts New Mobile Services & Product Launches

Raleigh, NC, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hybrid Geek, a leader in hybrid battery technology and mobile installation, is expanding its national footprint with a sweeping, multi-phase rollout set to reach more than 44 U.S. states by mid-2026. Known for its mobile diagnostic-first service model and sustainable sodium-ion battery innovations, the company is redefining how drivers access high-performance hybrid care in the EV era.

The Hybrid Geek completing a hybrid battery installation on a 2010 Toyota Prius.

As hybrid and electric vehicle ownership surges nationwide, The Hybrid Geek is responding with a coast-to-coast expansion that brings affordable, mobile battery replacement and diagnostic services directly to customers.

National Rollout Timeline: Serving Hybrid Owners Coast to Coast

Founded in Raleigh, North Carolina, The Hybrid Geek has built its reputation on convenience, transparency, affordability, and environmental responsibility – values that now anchor its coast-to-coast growth.

The company’s rapid expansion plan is unfolding in multiple phases. Beginning with a November 2025 launch in Louisiana, The Hybrid Geek will roll out mobile service hubs across the Midwest, Northeast, Central, West, Southwest, and Northwest regions in rapid succession, covering most of the continental U.S. by summer 2026.

Rollout schedule:

Nov 2025: Louisiana

Dec 2025: Midwest (Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan)

Mar 2026: Northeast (Pennsylvania)

Apr 2026: Central (Missouri, Kansas, Iowa)

May 2026: West (California, Reno, Las Vegas)

Jun 2026: Southwest (Arizona)

Jul 2026: Northwest (Oregon, Washington)

By mid-2026, The Hybrid Geek will offer comprehensive mobile hybrid battery replacement and diagnostics in most of the U.S., with plans to expand into Canada in 2027 and Europe by 2028.

“We’re building a future where hybrid battery service is as simple as ordering groceries – no dealerships, no delays, no guesswork,” said Adrian Castillo, Executive Vice President & General Manager of The Hybrid Geek. “By expanding both geographically and technologically, we’re making reliable hybrid care more accessible to drivers nationwide.”

Mobile Diagnostics: Transparency Meets Technology

Beyond scaling geographically, The Hybrid Geek is expanding how it serves customers –launching new, technology-driven services that make hybrid ownership easier, smarter, and more transparent.

The company’s new Mobile Hybrid Battery Diagnostic Service allows customers to schedule full battery health checks performed by trained technicians at their home or office. These data-driven diagnostics empower vehicle owners with accurate insights before committing to repairs or replacements.

“Launching mobile diagnostics has been a game changer for both our customers and the industry,” said Castillo. “For the first time, hybrid owners can see verified data about the health of their battery before making a major decision. It’s not just about convenience – it’s about creating a new level of trust and transparency in how hybrid service should be delivered.”

For customers who discover through diagnostics that a replacement is needed, The Hybrid Geek offers multiple hybrid battery solutions tailored to every budget and performance goal:

Reconditioned Batteries: Cost-effective, eco-friendly options for budget-conscious drivers.

New Batteries: High-performance alternatives that balance price and longevity.

Sodium-Ion Batteries: A proprietary line advancing sustainable battery chemistry, with a new Sodium 12-Volt Battery set to launch in 2026.

Genuine OEM Batteries: Factory-standard replacements for drivers seeking original manufacturer quality.

All batteries are installed by The Hybrid Geek’s nationwide network of certified mobile technicians.

Battery Innovation: Powering the Next Generation

In March 2026, The Hybrid Geek will launch its Sodium 12-Volt Battery, introducing new levels of safety, stability, and environmental responsibility to hybrid energy systems. Sodium-ion chemistry provides superior temperature control, reduces the risk of thermal runaway, and eliminates dependence on critical materials like cobalt and nickel.

This innovation is part of the company’s long-term strategy to advance sustainable and scalable energy solutions. The Hybrid Geek is also in active discussions with partners to develop sodium-lithium hybrid chemistries, blending the affordability and thermal safety of sodium with the energy density of lithium.

“The age of many of the original Panasonic nickel-metal hydride systems is starting to show,” said Castillo. “Our focus is on technologies that stand the test of time – chemistries that are scalable, sustainable, and built for the next generation of hybrid and EV platforms. Our goal isn’t innovation for innovation’s sake. It’s about building technology that makes sense for today’s drivers and tomorrow’s energy landscape – practical, reliable, and ready for the real world.”

Next-Generation R&D: The Future of Hybrid Chemistry

The company’s research and development partners are currently working on a sodium-ion and lithium-ion combination battery chemistry, a next-generation solution that aims to merge the best attributes of both technologies. This new chemistry would offer the cost efficiency, safety, and material abundance of sodium, paired with the higher energy density and performance that lithium-ion provides.

If the R&D schedule remains on track, The Hybrid Geek expects to unveil this groundbreaking hybrid chemistry by mid-2026, marking one of the most significant advancements in the

company’s pursuit of accessible, sustainable hybrid battery innovation.

“It’s really exciting technology,” added Castillo. “By blending sodium and lithium chemistries, we can bring consumers the best of both worlds – safe, affordable energy that delivers powerful performance without compromising sustainability.”

Building the Future: A Circular Approach to Growth

Once coast-to-coast coverage is complete in mid-2026, The Hybrid Geek will shift focus toward broadening its portfolio of hybrid battery SKUs, introducing products for more makes and models. This next phase emphasizes lithium-ion development and second-life reuse of hybrid technology – reinforcing the company’s commitment to a circular economy.

“We get calls all the time asking if we service Nissan Leafs, Chevy Volts, and even Teslas,” said Castillo. “Those markets are exciting, but we’re focused on sustainable growth - perfecting our core model first, then expanding responsibly to support more drivers and reduce waste. Our mission is bigger than just batteries. It’s about reshaping how people think about sustainability and convenience in the hybrid and EV age. Every installation, every diagnostic, and every innovation moves us one step closer to a cleaner, smarter future.”



By integrating sustainable battery innovation with its nationwide mobile delivery and diagnostic-first service model, The Hybrid Geek is setting a new standard for what hybrid vehicle care can look like – one that’s not just future-ready, but future-responsible.

To learn more about The Hybrid Geek and its services or to schedule a call, please visit https://www.TheHybridGeek.com.





About The Hybrid Geek