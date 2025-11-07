First American Properties CEO Michael S. Eisenga Comments on Economic Slowdown, Weakening Consumer Confidence, and Labor Market Pressures

COLUMBUS, Wis., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael S. Eisenga, Chief Executive Officer of First American Properties, today issued a statement in response to the latest University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and layoff data from Challenger, Grey & Christmas, which together point to a clear slowdown in economic activity and rising financial pressure across American households.

“The latest consumer sentiment readings reflect a significant shift in confidence,” said Eisenga. “Consumers are becoming increasingly cautious, and that caution is no longer limited to lower-income households. We’re now seeing clear signs that the strain is reaching into the middle and upper-middle class, groups that have traditionally helped sustain discretionary spending and economic momentum.”

Eisenga pointed to the 153,000 announced layoffs reported by Challenger, Grey & Christmas as “a warning sign of an economy under stress.” He added, “When stable, higher-income families start to pull back, it’s often a leading indicator that broader demand is softening—and that has real implications for retailers, developers, and investors as we head into the critical holiday season.” Due to the shutdown we are still awaiting the September non-farm payroll report which could prove to be very dire confirming what other (probably more reliable sources) have already been reporting.

According to Eisenga, this pullback in confidence and spending is already beginning to appear in consumer and business behavior. “Households that were once comfortable are tightening their budgets, delaying major purchases, and reconsidering travel and entertainment plans,” he said. “That kind of retrenchment, especially at this stage of the year, is a troubling signal for holiday sales and for the broader retail and services economy.”

Eisenga also addressed what he described as a “deepening cash crunch” that is affecting both households and corporations alike. “Liquidity is tightening across the system,” he explained. “As access to credit narrows and borrowing costs remain elevated, the financial cushion that many relied on over the past few years is thinning quickly. This environment is challenging for consumers and it’s equally challenging for businesses trying to plan and invest for the future.”

“Periods of contraction ultimately create opportunities for well-positioned firms,” he said. “We’re concentrating on preserving liquidity, identifying undervalued assets, and preparing to deploy capital strategically when the right openings emerge. The key is patience and prudence.”

About First American Properties

First American Properties is a privately held investment and real estate management firm headquartered in Columbus, Wisconsin. The firm specializes in strategic asset acquisition, development, and portfolio management across diverse sectors of the U.S. economy.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.