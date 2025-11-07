Streamline Plumbing Announces Official Rebrand To Sunwave Plumbing in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - November 06, 2025 - -

Sunwave Plumbing is proud to announce that it has officially re-branded from its former name, Streamline Plumbing, while maintaining the same ownership, the same experienced team, and the same commitment to expert plumbing solutions for homeowners and businesses in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the surrounding region.

Founded and operated by co-owners Levi Otis and Thomas Agnew, Sunwave Plumbing brings a fresh identity to a business that has been serving the local community under its previous name. The rebrand reflects the company's continuing evolution and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the region, while keeping the strong foundations of trust, expertise and service intact.

"The name needed to change, but the people and values behind it haven't," said Levi Otis, Co-Owner of Sunwave Plumbing. "We learned that a large national company already owned the Streamline name, so rather than fight that, we took it as an opportunity to build something that's fully ours. We've grown a lot as a company, and it felt right to step forward with a name that reflects that growth."

"We're incredibly grateful for the homeowners who've supported us," Otis added. "The trust that the people of Charlottesville have given us is what's allowed us to build the company we have today, and our goal is to keep earning it every single day under the Sunwave name."

Co-owner Thomas Agnew shared a similar sentiment. "We're proud of our team and the quality of work they deliver. This change gives us room to keep growing while staying true to the same standards that got us here," he said. "It's the same quality people showing up, the same high level of service, and the same commitment to going above and beyond"

Sunwave Plumbing remains local to Charlottesville, staying focused on quality work and clear communication. The business offers a comprehensive range of plumbing services including fixture installations, drain cleaning, sewer line replacements, water heater repair and installation, whole-house repipes and more.

The rebrand to Sunwave Plumbing marks a deliberate step to align the company's name and brand identity with its service philosophy responding to the needs of local residents and businesses with responsiveness, clarity and skilled workmanship. The change also helps streamline the company's future growth plans while ensuring that customers continue to receive the same people, the same trucks, and the same reliability.

Some key highlights of the rebrand for customers include that ownership and leadership remain the same, with Levi Otis and Thomas Agnew continuing to lead the team and oversee daily operations. The entire service team also remains intact and fully operational, ensuring there will be no interruption in service for customers. All existing customer relationships, service agreements, and appointments will carry forward seamlessly under the new Sunwave Plumbing name.

The company's commitment to serving the Charlottesville area and Albemarle County remains steadfast, as Sunwave Plumbing will continue to provide services within the same territory. Customers can expect to see updated branding rolled out gradually across vehicles, uniforms, the website, and printed materials, while the same phone number at (434) 218-3072, and service contact information will stay active. In addition, the company's website has been refreshed to reflect the new brand identity and now provides easy access to online scheduling, detailed service information, and contact options for customer convenience.

The company encourages anyone with plumbing needs whether a minor repair or a major installation to reach out and schedule service as usual. "Our purpose remains the same: to transform the plumbing industry by creating and giving value everywhere we go," said Levi. "We're not stepping away from what we've built; we're stepping into an even higher level of exceptional plumbing work and insanely capable technicians"

Thomas added, "We're thankful for everyone who continues to choose us and recommend us. Our home town of Charlottesville has been good to us, and we're excited to keep transforming the plumbing industry under the Sunwave Plumbing name."

For more information about Sunwave Plumbing including service offerings, scheduling an appointment or learning more about the company's coverage area please visit https://www.sunwaveplumbing.com or call (434) 218-3072.

About Sunwave Plumbing

Based in Charlottesville, Virginia, Sunwave Plumbing offers a full range of residential and commercial plumbing services throughout Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the surrounding communities. The company provides installations, repairs, maintenance and emergency service for plumbing systems, water heaters, drain lines, sewer systems, filtration and repipe work. With a local team, licensed technicians and a focus on clear communication, Sunwave Plumbing remains committed to being a reliable plumbing partner for the region.

