Lowery’s Plumbing & Leak Detection Marks Three Years of Trusted Service in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, FL, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERO BEACH, FL - November 06, 2025 - -

Lowery's Plumbing & Leak Detection is marking its third anniversary this month, reflecting on three years of steady growth, community partnerships, and dedication to quality plumbing services across Indian River County. Founded in 2021 by Allen Lowery, the company has evolved from a small local operation into a trusted name in residential and commercial plumbing throughout the Vero Beach area.

The company's anniversary comes at a time when demand for reliable plumbing and leak detection services continues to rise in Florida's Treasure Coast region. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, plumbing employment in Florida has grown by nearly 20% over the past five years—driven by population growth, aging infrastructure, and expanding residential development. Lowery's Plumbing & Leak Detection has positioned itself within this growing market by emphasizing integrity, responsiveness, and clear communication.

"When I started this company, my goal was simple—treat every customer's home as if it were my own," said Allen Lowery, owner and founder of Lowery's Plumbing & Leak Detection. "Three years later, that principle hasn't changed. What's different now is the incredible support we've received from residents and local contractors who trust us to deliver consistent, quality work."

The business's journey began with a focus on leak detection—a critical service in Florida where aging plumbing systems and shifting ground conditions can make hidden leaks a costly issue for homeowners. Over time, the company expanded its capabilities to include a wide range of plumbing solutions, from water heater replacement to sewer camera inspections and water line repairs.

Lowery credits the company's longevity to both customer trust and the professionalism of his small but dedicated team.

"Our success over the past three years really belongs to our technicians," said Lowery. "They've shown up day after day, often in tough conditions, and treated every job with care. This anniversary is as much about their hard work as it is about the company's growth."

In recognition of its consistent service quality, Lowery's Plumbing & Leak Detection maintains strong local ratings across digital platforms, with verified reviews noting professionalism and punctuality. The company also participates in community-focused initiatives such as supporting local trade events and offering guidance on water conservation and home maintenance—efforts that have helped it establish a reputation beyond just repairs and installations.

While much of its work remains focused in Indian River County, the company's influence has expanded through partnerships with local builders and property managers who rely on timely, transparent service. Rather than pursuing rapid expansion, Lowery has emphasized sustainable growth grounded in reliability and relationships.

The anniversary serves as both a reflection point and a look toward the future. In the coming year, Lowery's Plumbing & Leak Detection plans to continue investing in training and diagnostic technology to improve accuracy in leak detection and reduce homeowner costs associated with property damage.

"Technology is changing how we diagnose and prevent plumbing issues," Lowery added. "We're committed to staying ahead of that curve—not just for efficiency, but to make sure our customers get solutions that last."

Beyond its technical expertise, the company attributes much of its stability to the Vero Beach community's support. From referrals to repeat business, Lowery describes the past three years as a collaboration with local residents who value integrity and trust in home service professionals.

As it enters its fourth year, Lowery's Plumbing & Leak Detection aims to remain focused on its founding values: honesty, dependability, and craftsmanship—principles that have guided its progress from a start-up to a respected presence in the region's plumbing industry.



Lowery's Plumbing & Leak Detection invites clients, partners and local residents to join in this milestone by choosing a trusted local plumbing expert committed to reliability, integrity and excellent service. To schedule an appointment, request a free estimate or learn more about their full-service plumbing offerings, visit https://lowerysplumbing.com or call (772) 584-5759.

About Lowery's Plumbing & Leak Detection LLC

Based in Vero Beach, Florida, Lowery's Plumbing & Leak Detection LLC has been providing professional plumbing services since its founding. Whether you need a simple repair, a full-scale remodel, or expert leak detection, their team is dedicated to delivering top-notch workmanship and customer satisfaction. They specialize in both residential and commercial plumbing and are licensed to handle a wide range of plumbing installation and repair tasks.

###

For more information about Lowery's Plumbing and Leak Detection LLC, contact the company here:



Lowery's Plumbing and Leak Detection LLC

Allen Lowery

(772) 584-5759

lowerysplumbingllc@gmail.com

5545 45th Ave

Vero Beach, FL 32967