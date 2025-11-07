Conversion of Subscription Rights [Change in denominator]

Press Release - Regulated Information

La Hulpe, Belgium – 7 November 2025, 7:00 p.m. CET – REGULATED INFORMATION - Banqup Group SA, formerly Unifiedpost Group SA, (Euronext: BANQ) (Banqup, Company), a leading provider of integrated business communications solutions, announces that on 10 October 2025, a warrant holder exercised 1.000 Plan de Warrants 2015 subscription rights. As a result, 10.000 ordinary shares have been issued for a total amount of EUR 18.300.

[REGULATED INFORMATION] Pursuant to Article 15 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Banqup Group announces the exercise of subscription rights. Each subscription right entitles the holder to 10 ordinary shares of Unifiedpost. The subscription rights are broken down as follows:

Plan de Warrants 2015 subscription rights with an exercise price of EUR 18,30 per subscription right.

The gross proceeds from the exercise of the subscription rights amount to EUR 18.300.

Impact on Share Capital and outstanding subscription rights

Following the issuance of these shares, Unifiedpost provides the following updated information:

total share capital after the conversion of the subscription rights: EUR 329.256.015,82

total number of securities with voting rights (all ordinary shares): 37.141.654

total number of ordinary shares (= denominator): 37.141.654

The total number of subscription rights to subscribe to unissued shares with voting rights currently amounts to

202.000 subscription under the Warrant Plan 2021.

Financial Calendar:

13 November 2025: Publication of the Q3 2025 Business Update

26 February 2026: Publication of the FY 2025 results (webcast)

16 April 2026: Publication of the 2025 Annual Report

19 May 2026: General Shareholder Meeting

21 May 2026: Publication of the Q1 2026 Business Update

Contacts

Alex Nicoll

Investor Relations

Banqup Group

alex.nicoll@banqup.com

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based SaaS solutions to streamline business transactions across the entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing the complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Attachment