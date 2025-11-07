KBR 11-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: KBR, Inc. (KBR) Cuts 2025 Revenue Due to TRANSCOM Termination, Securities Class Action Looms – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A pending class-action lawsuit targeting KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) alleges that the company made misleading statements to investors in the weeks leading up to the abrupt cancellation of a major military contract which negatively impacted the company’s business prospects. The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired KBR securities between May 6, 2025 and June 19, 2025.

Class Period: May 6, 2025 – June 19, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 18, 2025

KBR, Inc. (KBR) Securities Class Action:

The legal action claims that KBR executives provided a falsely optimistic outlook on a crucial partnership just as it was on the verge of collapse.

The litigation stems from the Department of Defense U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) canceling its global household goods contract with HomeSafe Alliance LLC, a joint venture led by KBR. The decision, announced on June 20, 2025, caused KBR shares to fall over 7% as investors reacted to the loss of a contract valued at up to $20 billion over a potential nine-year term.

The suit highlights a key discrepancy: on May 6, 2025, during its Q1 earnings call, KBR assured investors that the HomeSafe partnership was "strong" and "excellent" and that the company was "very confident in the future of this program." Importantly, the company also assured investors that the HomeSafe JV would contribute a mid-point revenue contribution of about $400 million for 2025.

However, just weeks later, on June 19, 2025, HomeSafe disclosed that TRANSCOM had terminated the contract for cause. The termination reportedly came after months of operational issues, including chronic delays, missed pickups, and a rise in complaints about damaged goods. The complaint alleges that KBR was aware of TRANSCOM’s material concerns but chose to conceal them from investors. The lawsuit argues that this misrepresentation led to the significant financial losses suffered by shareholders.

KBR Revises Revenue Guidance Downward After TRANSCOM Partnership Termination

The adverse financial impact of TRANSCOM’s termination of the “strong” and “excellent” partnership became clear after the class period, when on July 31, 2025, KBR reported its Q2 2025 financial results. The company officially revised its low-end 2025 revenue guidance downward by about $900 million (-9%), in large part due to removal of the HomeSafe JV revenue contribution. During the earnings call that day, KBR management said, "we acknowledge there were operational challenges."

“We’re focused on whether KBR may have intentionally misled investors about the true status of the relationship with TRANSCOM and the contract,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

