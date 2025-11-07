ToAuto Launches Global Holiday Crafting Challenge After Viral 12M-View Candle Campaign

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After lighting up social media with its #ToAutoMade “Back to Candle Making” campaign, which surpassed 12 million views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, ToAuto is back with another creator-driven event. The #ToAutoMade Holiday Crafting Challenge runs from October 23 to November 27, 2025, inviting makers worldwide to capture the warmth and creativity of the festive season.

Timed perfectly with the holiday gifting rush, the campaign celebrates ToAuto’s belief in craft, reform, and joy—three pillars that have fueled its growing community of modern artisans, hobbyists, and small studios. From professional candle makers to jewelry creators and DIY enthusiasts, participants are invited to share their best ideas for holiday candle-making, candle gifting and packaging, and creative batch production challenges using the hashtag #ToAutoMade.

From Candle Season to Craft Season

The previous Back to Candle Making campaign became one of the most engaging DIY movements of the year. With over 160 creator videos and 100+ participating studios, makers showcased their setups, processes, and signature scents, turning ordinary workshops into social storytelling hubs.

Among them, Studio Mima (@tiktok) stood out, demonstrating professional candle production techniques, aesthetic workspace setups, and insightful “pro tips” for achieving batch consistency and color quality.

The campaign didn’t just celebrate craftsmanship—it ignited a maker movement. “The #ToAutoMade series has become more than a campaign—it’s a movement,” said David, founder of ToAuto. “It’s about giving makers the tools, confidence, and platform to share what they love. With the holiday season approaching, we want to celebrate creativity, community, and the spirit of giving.”





Join the Holiday Challenge: Create, Share, Inspire

From October 23 to November 27, ToAuto’s Holiday Crafting Challenge invites participants to showcase their holiday-inspired creations, explore new techniques, and connect with other makers. Entries can highlight one or more of these themes:

Holiday Vibe Candle-Making – capture the glow of the season with festive scents, colors, and molds.

Candle Gifting & Packaging – share your aesthetic wrapping and personalized presentation ideas.

Pro Wax Melter Speed Test & Batch Showcase – show your efficiency and precision using ToAuto’s professional-grade tools.

Makers can join by posting on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube using #ToAutoMade, tagging @toautotool, and describing their creative process. Select creators will be featured across ToAuto’s official pages and community channels throughout November, with spotlight features planned for the top-performing videos.

Tools That Empower Makers

At the heart of this maker movement are ToAuto’s professional yet accessible tools—engineered for creators who value both performance and artistry.

The ToAuto Wax Melter Series is designed specifically for candle makers, offering capacities from 1.5L to 30L with precise temperature control, rapid melting, and ergonomic pouring systems. From small-batch artisans to professional candle studios, ToAuto melters enable makers to scale their work while maintaining the quality and joy of craft.

One user shared:

“This melter holds so much wax, melts quickly, and pours straight into jars. It completely transformed my candle business.”

As candle-making remains one of the fastest-growing categories in DIY and gifting, ToAuto’s melters have become a trusted companion for thousands of creators globally.





Expanding Beyond Wax: The Rise of Custom Metal Crafting

Alongside the candle trend, custom metal crafting is gaining traction this season as consumers seek meaningful, handmade gifts. ToAuto’s Metal Melting Furnace allows makers to melt and cast materials like gold, silver, copper, and aluminum safely and efficiently.

From independent jewelers designing personalized pieces to hobbyists experimenting with small-scale art, the furnace provides professional precision in a compact, user-friendly setup.

“This furnace revolutionized my jewelry crafting,” wrote one artisan. “Precise control and consistent heat give me confidence in every pour.”

By bridging industrial power with maker accessibility, ToAuto continues to redefine what’s possible on a workbench.

Community That Matters: ToAuto That Matter

Beyond its tools, ToAuto’s vision centers on supporting makers through its flagship “ToAuto That Matter” program. Now in its 17th round, the initiative has sponsored over 119 creators globally and hosted 10 community workshops, focusing on helping underrepresented or financially challenged makers bring their creative dreams to life.

One beneficiary expressed it best:

“Thank you for not just giving away tools, but fulfilling real dreams. ToAuto touched my heart today.”

These programs and campaigns reflect ToAuto’s long-standing philosophy: creativity should never be limited by circumstance—it should be amplified by access, opportunity, and community.

Craft, Reform, Joy: The Spirit of the Season

With the holidays approaching, the #ToAutoMade Holiday Crafting Challenge isn’t just about making things—it’s about reconnecting with the joy of creating and sharing. From candles that light up homes to handmade jewelry that carries meaning, every piece tells a story of craftsmanship and care.

ToAuto invites all creators, hobbyists, and studios to participate, showcase their skills, and be part of this growing global community. Whether you craft to relax, to share, or to sell, this season is the perfect time to celebrate creativity—and the tools that make it possible.

Join the challenge: October 23 – November 27, 2025

