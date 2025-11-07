IRON’S Founder Inducted into Idaho Technology Council Hall of Fame

PRESS RELEASE

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brent J. Stacey, founder and Past Chair of Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and retired Associate Laboratory Director for Idaho National Laboratory, was inducted as the 17th member into the Idaho Technology Council’s Hall of Fame. Since 2010, the ITC has honored iconic Idahoans who have advanced society and created a lasting impact in Idaho’s technology ecosystem.

“Being inducted into the Idaho Technology Council’s Hall of Fame is deeply meaningful to me. It is both humbling and exciting to become a member of such an impressive group. No one is responsible for impactful change individually,” Stacey said. “This recognition also reflects the support of family, incredible teams, mentors, and innovators who have inspired and challenged me. Technology is about shaping the future, and I am proud to have played a small part in that story.”

This year’s Hall of Fame event theme was “Uncharted Brilliance” celebrating daring visionaries, bold technologists, and creative problem-solvers navigating new frontiers in technology with clarity, courage, and brilliance.

Diane Temple, ITC President and CEO stated, “Brent exemplifies the spirit of Uncharted Brilliance that defines Idaho’s tech ecosystem. His leadership in connecting Idaho’s Research institutions, advancing cybersecurity solutions, and fostering technology commercialization has had a transformative impact on Idaho’s innovation landscape. We’re proud to recognize his exceptional contributions to our state’s technological advancement.”

Stacey brings over 40 years of experience from co-founding SRV.net, as one of the earliest internet service providers in the Pacific Northwest, to serving as CIO for Argonne National Laboratory, to holding positions as INL’s Chief Information Officer and Director of Technology Deployment. He completed his INL career as INL’s Associate Laboratory Director, leading the National and Homeland Security mission overseeing national security technology, nuclear nonproliferation, critical infrastructure protection, and defense systems.

While at INL Stacey also founded IRON, creating a high-speed ecosystem to meet INL’s bandwidth needs with the vision to contribute a strategic long-term asset to Idaho’s higher education institutions. As a result, IRON’s network provides Idaho’s higher education community access to Internet2, to worldclass computing resources for research and education where INL managed supercomputing systems rank near the top 100 in the world and university managed systems at INL rank in the top 25 of US university computing systems. Together, the aligned missions of INL and IRON elevate Idaho’s ability to recruit and retain talented students and faculty for the benefit of Idaho and the nation.

“In establishing IRON, Brent created a solid foundation for Idaho to be competitive in a world where technology innovation is advancing exponentially,” said Andy Binder, President and CEO of IRON. “His evolving vision and steadfast advocacy to share resources for the betterment of all has resonated throughout the state. It is a privilege to lead IRON and continue the important work of advancing our fundamental Mission and Vision for Idaho’s nonprofit community.”

