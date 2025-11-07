Meriwest Credit Union Executive Named 2025 C-Suite Award Winner by Silicon Valley Business Journal

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chad Maze has been selected as the 2025 C-Suite COO Award winner by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. This prestigious recognition celebrates Maze's exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and transformative impact on the region's business landscape, highlighting his role in driving operational excellence and member-centric innovation at Meriwest.

The Silicon Valley Business Journal's annual C-Suite Awards honors top executives whose contributions have shaped their organizations, industries, and communities. Maze was chosen from a competitive field of nominees from across all industries for his ability to foster growth, navigate complex challenges, and deliver measurable results in a dynamic financial services environment.

Maze's proactive leadership has been instrumental in accelerating Meriwest's growth trajectory, with the credit union approaching nearly $2.2 billion in assets and serving over 80,000 families and businesses across the San Francisco Bay Area. His strategic initiatives have enhanced member experiences, streamlined operations for greater efficiency, and reinforced Meriwest's reputation for delivering advice-based, personalized financial services. "This award is a testament to Chad’s contributions and is a fitting recognition of his relentless drive to innovate and serve," said Lisa Pesta, President and CEO of Meriwest Credit Union. "His work has not only strengthened our team but has directly improved the financial well-being of our members and our communities.”

Expressing his gratitude, Maze remarked, "I am deeply honored to receive this award. Thank you to the Silicon Valley Business Journal for recognizing the work that credit unions play in our communities. Meriwest’s success is a collective effort rooted in collaboration and a shared passion for putting members first. I'm excited to continue building on our momentum to deliver even greater value in the years ahead."

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, ($2.1B in assets) is one of Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2025. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com .

