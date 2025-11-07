Noor Riyadh announces participating artists for 2025, including more than 35 new commissions by leading international and Saudi artists

Noor Riyadh announces 59 participating artists for 2025, representing 24 nationalities, including 60 artworks and more than 35 new commissions in a celebration of light and art from 20 November to 6 December 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noor Riyadh announces the 59 participating artists for 2025, representing 24 nationalities, including 60 artworks and more than 35 new commissions in a celebration of light and art from 20 November to 6 December 2025, under the umbrella of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and Riyadh Art. 

This year’s curatorial theme, “In the Blink of an Eye,” reflects the rapid transformation shaping Riyadh. The festival will present work responding to the theme by leading international and local artists, including Saad Al Howede, Monira Al Qadiri, Abdulrahman AlSoliman, James Clar, Ivana Franke, fuse*, Ayoung Kim, Shinji Ohmaki, Michelangelo Pistoletto, and Muhannad Shono, with a special installation dedicated to the work of the late Safeya Binzagr (1940 – 2024), a leading figure of Saudi Arabia’s modern art movement and the first female Saudi artist to hold a solo exhibition in 1968. 

 fuse_, Luna Somnium, 2025 Ivana Franke, Center, 2004 Michelangelo Pistoletto, Love Difference, 2025 James Clar, When the Sky Reaches the Ground (A Moment Frozen), 2025 Nebras Aljoaib, Between Light and Stone, 2025

The 2025 festival is led by an international curatorial team that brings together distinct perspectives on contemporary culture: Mami Kataoka (Curatorial Advisory Lead; Director, Mori Art Museum, Tokyo), Riyadh-based curator Sara Almutlaq, and Li Zhenhua (Curator and founder of Beijing Art Lab). Their vision connects Riyadh’s historical heart to its modern skyline and metro network, inviting audiences to encounter light as a medium for perception, memory, and momentum. Their festival program will see Noor Riyadh 2025 unfold across six locations: Qasr Al Hokm District, King Abdulaziz Historical Center, stc Metro Station, KAFD Metro Station, Al Faisaliah Tower, and JAX District.  

Noor Riyadh echoes Riyadh Art’s mission to transform the city by sparking creativity and enriching daily lives. Since its inception, Riyadh Art has showcased more than 550 artworks by 500 Saudi and international artists, attracting more than 9.6 million visitors and spectators through its major programs.  
 
Through each edition, Noor Riyadh transforms everyday spaces into extraordinary encounters, enriching lives and creating a sense of shared wonder across communities. 

The full list of the festival’s 2025 participating artists is: 

Artist Country 
Addie Wagenknecht USA 
Abdulrahman AlSoliman Saudi Arabia 
Abdelrahman Elshahed Saudi Arabia 
Ahmad Angawi Saudi Arabia 
Alex Schweder USA 
Alexandra Gelis Colombia & Canada 
Ayoung Kim South Korea 
atelier oï + WonderGlass Switzerland 
Christian Partos Sweden 
10 Christophe Berthonneau France 
11 dies_ Italy 
12 Saad Al Howede Saudi Arabia 
13 Edwin van der Heide The Netherlands 
14 Encor Studio Switzerland 
15 Fatma Abdulhadi Saudi Arabia 
16 Francesco Simeti Italy 
17 fuse* Italy 
18 Guillaume Cousin France 
19 Hmoud Alattawi Saudi Arabia 
20 Iregular Canada 
21 Ivana Franke Croatia 
22 James Clar Philippines & USA 
23 Karolina Halatek Poland 
24 Khalid Zahid Saudi Arabia 
25 Kurt Hentschläger Austria 
26 László Zsolt Bordos Hungary 
27 Loris Cecchini Italy 
28 Marnix De Nijs The Netherlands 
29 Michelangelo Pistoletto Italy 
30 Mohammed Farea Saudi Arabia 
31 Monira Al Qadiri Kuwait 
32 Muhannad Shono Saudi Arabia 
33 n + n Corsino France 
34 Nebras Aljoaib Saudi Arabia 
35 Obaid Alsafi Saudi Arabia 
36 Otolab Italy 
37 Plastique Fantastique Germany 
38 Random International United Kingdom 
39 Rejane Cantoni Brazil 
40 Robert Seidel Germany 
41 Roman Hill USA & France 
42 Ryoichi Kurokawa Japan 
43 Safeya Binzagr Saudi Arabia 
44 Saeed Gebaan Saudi Arabia 
45 Shinji Ohmaki Japan 
46 Shiro Takatani (Dumb Type) Japan 
47 Shun Ito Japan 
48 Six N. Five (Ezequiel Pini) Argentina 
49 someform Studio Germany 
50 Studio Above&Below United Kingdom 
51 Tonoptik Russia 
52 Traumnovelle Belgium 
53 Vali Chincișan Romania 
54 Wang Yuyang China 
55 Wu Chi-Tsung Taiwan 
56 ZEITGUISED Germany 
57 Zhang Zengzeng China 
58 Zheng Da China 
59 Ziyad Alroqi Saudi Arabia 

