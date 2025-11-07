From Immigrant Roots to Market Mastery: Elder Santis Expands Master Trader Corp’s Educational Programs to Empower the Next Generation of Structured Traders





ATLANTA, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Master Trader Corp, founded by professional trading educator Elder Santis , today announced the expansion of its educational initiatives designed to promote structure, discipline, and transparency in trading education. The program aims to equip aspiring traders with the professional mindset and foundational skills needed to approach market analysis with logic and consistency.

Recognized as one of the few U.S. educators specializing in order flow and supply and demand trading, Santis continues to advocate for a data-driven approach that focuses on understanding market behavior rather than speculation.

“Trading is not about predicting outcomes — it’s about understanding structure, risk, and intent,” said Elder Santis, Founder of Master Trader Corp. “Our goal is to help traders build a disciplined process they can apply across different market conditions.”

Born to immigrant parents who came to the United States from a developing country without speaking English, Santis grew up inspired by their perseverance and determination. That experience shaped his work ethic and commitment to helping others overcome challenges through education and discipline.

Through scholarships, Santis attended Kennesaw State University in Georgia, where his interest in economics and psychology led him to study the underlying factors that drive market behavior. By combining academic insight with practical experience, he later developed a structured teaching framework that simplifies complex trading concepts into clear, actionable lessons.

Over the past decade, Master Trader Corp has built a growing community of learners who value clarity, professionalism, and integrity in financial education. Santis’s mentorship emphasizes developing the right habits and decision-making processes — skills that extend beyond trading and into everyday decision-making.

“Education and transparency are at the heart of what we do,” Santis added. “We want to empower individuals to think critically, manage risk responsibly, and approach trading with the same professionalism found in any skilled discipline.”

About Master Trader Corp

Master Trader Corp, founded by Elder Santis, is an educational platform dedicated to promoting structured, psychology-based trading education . The company focuses on teaching traders how to approach the markets with professionalism, risk awareness, and data-driven decision-making.

