All Smiles Dental Studio Launches Full Dental Implant Services and In-House Membership Plan to Support the Encinitas Community

Encinitas, CA, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Smiles Dental Studio, a leading dental care provider serving North County San Diego, is pleased to announce the expansion of its services by offering comprehensive dental implant solutions, alongside the introduction of a new in-house membership plan designed to improve access to care for the local Encinitas community.

Under the leadership of Dr. Ali Shahrokh, a respected general and cosmetic dentist with over a decade of experience, the clinic now provides a full suite of advanced dental implant solutions. These include Single Tooth Implants, All-On-4 Dental Implants, Multiple Tooth Implant Supported Bridges, and Implant Supported Dentures. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the practice and reinforces its mission to deliver innovative, patient-centered care that restores both oral health and confidence.

“Missing teeth can impact not just your ability to eat and speak comfortably, but also how you feel about yourself,” said Dr. Shahrokh. “We’re proud to offer comprehensive implant options that are precise, durable, and custom-tailored to each patient’s needs right here in Encinitas.”

A Local Leader in Dental Implant Care

With the addition of full dental implant services, All Smiles Dental Studio now becomes one of the few practices in the Encinitas area offering truly comprehensive, start-to-finish implant care under one roof. This vertical integration allows patients to receive diagnostics, surgical placement, and final restorations in a single location.

The clinic’s new offerings are supported by advanced diagnostic imaging and treatment planning technologies. This allows the team to deliver predictable, long-lasting results tailored to each patient’s needs and anatomy.

“This expansion allows us to serve patients more holistically and efficiently,” explained Dr. Shahrokh. “Instead of bouncing between specialists, our patients receive consistent care and clear communication throughout the entire process.”

The expansion also enables the practice to address a wide range of restorative needs – from replacing a single missing tooth to full-mouth rehabilitation – while maintaining a strong focus on function, aesthetics, and long-term oral health.

All Smiles In-House Dental Plan

To make dental care more accessible for patients without insurance, All Smiles Dental Studio has introduced a comprehensive in-house membership plan that eliminates deductibles, yearly maximums, and pre-approval hurdles. The plan includes essential preventive services, emergency care, and discounted pricing across a wide range of treatments, including dental implants, restorative procedures, and cosmetic services.

Unique to You Plan : A customizable option tailored to individual dental needs and budgets, offering flexible preventive care access and exclusive savings on all treatments.

: A customizable option tailored to individual dental needs and budgets, offering flexible preventive care access and exclusive savings on all treatments. Individual Plan : Includes two check-up exams, two sets of X-rays, and two emergency exams at no cost, plus discounted cleanings, fluoride, restorative, periodontal, implant, cosmetic, and orthodontic services.

: Includes two check-up exams, two sets of X-rays, and two emergency exams at no cost, plus discounted cleanings, fluoride, restorative, periodontal, implant, cosmetic, and orthodontic services. All Smiles Plan: Designed for patients undergoing advanced treatments, this tier unlocks preferred pricing on dental implants, crowns, hybrid and snap-in dentures, Invisalign, whitening, and more, making advanced care more affordable.





There are no deductibles or waiting periods. Patients can sign up immediately through the clinic’s website.

“We believe everyone deserves access to quality dental care, regardless of insurance status,” said Dr. Shahrokh. “Our in-house plan was created with our community in mind – to reduce barriers and support whole-family care.”

Continued Commitment to the Encinitas Community

All Smiles Dental Studio is deepening its impact across Encinitas and North County San Diego by expanding its service offerings and removing common barriers to care. The practice continues to focus on blending advanced technology with human-centered care, ensuring every patient receives support and clinical expertise.

Dr. Shahrokh and his team remain dedicated to delivering dental solutions that go beyond aesthetics, restoring function, improving long-term oral health, and empowering patients to smile with confidence.

To learn more about All Smiles Dental Studio’s full suite of implant services or to enroll in its in-house membership plan, please visit https://encinitasallsmilesdental.com/ .

About All Smiles Dental Studio

All Smiles Dental Studio is a full-service dental practice located in Encinitas, California, offering comprehensive general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry for patients of all ages. Under the direction of Dr. Ali Shahrokh, the clinic combines advanced technology with a patient-centered approach to deliver high-quality care in a comfortable and modern setting. Services include preventive care, smile restoration, and full-mouth rehabilitation, with a focus on clear communication, clinical precision, and long-term oral health. All Smiles Dental Studio is committed to making dentistry accessible, efficient, and personalized for individuals and families across the North County San Diego region.