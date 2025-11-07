CommunityAmerica Announces National Expansion Through Its Merger with UNIFY Financial Credit Union

LENEXA, Ks., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 1, 2025, CommunityAmerica Credit Union officially merged with UNIFY Financial Credit Union, expanding its national footprint with branch locations across Arkansas, California, Nevada, Tennessee, and Texas.

“This merger marks an exciting milestone for CommunityAmerica as we expand our access to serve more members across the country,” said Lisa Ginter, CEO of CommunityAmerica Credit Union. “Our shared commitment to exceptional member service, complementary strengths, and a branch network in attractive markets made this merger a great fit for us. I am most excited to advance our mission to enrich communities and help even more people get on a path to thrive and achieve financial peace of mind.”

The merger results in CommunityAmerica becoming a federally chartered, top 40 credit union with $9 billion in assets and more than 600,000 members across multiple markets nationwide. CommunityAmerica will retain its brand name, and Ginter will continue to serve as CEO.

While the legal merger is now effective, systems integration and operational alignment are expected to be completed by mid-2026. Over the coming months, merging members will receive detailed information about the transition timeline, brand integration, and service enhancements.

“Joining forces with CommunityAmerica marks an exciting new chapter for UNIFY members and employees,” said Gordon Howe, CEO of UNIFY Financial Credit Union. “Together, we’ll leverage our shared passion for member service and innovation to create one of the nation’s premier credit unions. We’ll be stronger, more connected, and better positioned to help our members reach their financial goals wherever life takes them.”

Howe has joined the executive leadership team of the newly combined organization. In addition, three members of UNIFY’s Board of Directors have been appointed to the CommunityAmerica Board, effective November 1. CommunityAmerica is leveraging the talent and depth of UNIFY employees and branches to continue serving members outside of their home markets in Kansas and Missouri. Piper Sandler & Co. served as a financial advisor to CommunityAmerica.

About CommunityAmerica Credit Union

CommunityAmerica Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with more than 600,000 member-owners nationwide and $9 billion in assets, ranking it among the nation’s 40 largest credit unions and the largest in Missouri and Kansas. The credit union serves individuals and businesses, providing a full suite of financial products and services ranging from checking and savings to mortgages, a variety of loan products and commercial banking. CommunityAmerica also offers wealth management, retirement planning, and insurance. As a not-for-profit credit union, CommunityAmerica offers highly competitive rates on deposits and loans with fewer, lower or no fees at all. Other convenient products and services include a co-op network of more than 30,000 ATMs, 24-hour online banking and a top-rated mobile banking app. Ranked as the Best Credit Union in Missouri by Forbes Magazine. Please visit CommunityAmerica.com for more information.