Redodo Black Friday Lithium Battery Deals Are Live: Get Up to 70% OFF Today





NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the annual Black Friday just around the corner, Redodo, a trusted lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery brand known for outdoor energy solutions, is kicking off the Black Friday Sale 2025 from November 3 to December 7, offering up to 60% OFF on all products exclusively on the official store.

Black Friday Early Sale (Nov. 3 – Nov. 19) & Last Chance Sale (Dec. 2 – Dec. 7)

Buy More, Save More : Buy 1 pack battery to enjoy 5% off, 2 packs for 7% off, and 4 packs for 8% off.

: Buy 1 pack battery to enjoy 5% off, 2 packs for 7% off, and 4 packs for 8% off. 8% OFF All Accessories: Including lithium battery chargers, inverters, MPPT solar controllers, and more.

Including lithium battery chargers, inverters, MPPT solar controllers, and more. 48-Hours Flash Sale: Two best-selling products on sale at Black Friday exclusive prices.

Two best-selling products on sale at Black Friday exclusive prices. Extra Mini Black Friday (Nov. 13): Use one-day limited discount code to enjoy Black Friday prices before anyone else!





Black Friday Cyber Monday Sale (Nov. 20 – Dec. 1)



Best Price, Save Big

During this sale, you can enjoy the best prices of this year at all Redodo products, with discounts of up to 70% off!

6% OFF Sitewide

Get 6% OFF everything at the official website, and boost your savings to 8% OFF on Black Friday (Nov. 28) and Cyber Monday (Dec. 1).

Free Gifts with Purchase

Spend more, save more. Get free gifts with your Redodo purchase:

Spend $1800, get a free 12V 20A charger

Spend $3000, get a free 24V 20A charger

Spend $4200, get a free 12V 100Ah lithium battery





Lucky Giveaway

From Nov. 13 to 28, buy any 4-pack of these hot-selling models, you'll have a chance to win a free battery of the same model, saving up to $1800:

12V 100Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Battery

12V 165Ah Bluetooth Battery

12V 300Ah Lithium Battery

24V 200Ah Lithium Battery





Tip: Free batteries are first come, first served — Set your alarm and grab yours before they’re gone!

Top Black Friday LiFePO4 Battery Deals at Redodo



Best-Selling Deep Cycle LiFePO4 Battery Deals

12V 100Ah Lithium Battery: Was $219, now $179

12V 100Ah Group 24 Bluetooth Lithium Battery: Was $239, now $199

12V 100Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Lithium Battery: Was $249, now $199

12V 140Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Lithium Battery: Was $319, now $269

12V 165Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Lithium Battery: Was $349, now $289

Large Capacity RV, Solar & Home Battery Deals

12V 300Ah Lithium Battery: Was $549, now $459 (Save Big)

12V 200Ah Lithium Battery: Was $409, now $359

12V 200Ah Plus Lithium Battery with 200A BMS: Was $439, now $379 (Hot Sale)

12V 280Ah Bluetooth Lithium Battery: Was $529, now $459

12V 410Ah Lithium Battery: Was $849, now $799

24V 100Ah Lithium Battery: Was $519, now $369

24V 200Ah Lithium Battery: Was $1059, now $819 (Save Big)

48V 100Ah Lithium Solar Battery: Was $899, now $719

Black Friday Marine & Trolling Motor Battery Deals

12V 50Ah Trolling Motor Lithium Bluetooth Battery: Was $199, now $149

16V 30Ah Lithium Fish Finder Battery: Was $179, now $127

24V 50Ah Trolling Motor Lithium Battery: Was $289, now $219

36V 50Ah Trolling Motor Lithium Battery: Was $359, now $296

12V 100Ah Group 27 Dual-Purpose Marine Battery: Was $359, now $299 (Hot Sale)

12V 140Ah Group 31 Dual-Purpose Marine Battery: Was $519, now $459

12V 165Ah Group 31 Dual-Purpose Marine Battery: Was $539, now $459 (Save Big)

Black Friday Golf Cart Battery Deals

48V 100Ah Golf Cart Lithium Bluetooth Battery: Was $899, now $719

48V 100Ah Golf Cart Lithium Battery Conversion Kit: Was $1099, now $849 (Save Big)

Additional 8% OFF on Special Models

On top of the Black Friday discounts, these special models are available in an additional stacked 8% off.

12V 20Ah 800 CCA Starting Marine Battery: Was $219, now $169, enjoy 8% off at $156

12V 100Ah Group 24 Lithium Battery: Was $229, now $179, enjoy 8% off at $165

12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Low-Temp Battery: Was $229, now $189, enjoy 8% off at $174

12V 100Ah Mini Lithium Battery: Was $239, now $199, enjoy 8% off at $184

12V 200Ah Low-Temp Lithium Battery: Was $449, now $389, enjoy 8% off at $358

12V 280Ah Low-Temp Lithium Battery: Was $509, now $439, enjoy 8% off at $403

New Arrival: Redodo's New 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Battery — 4 Days of Off-Grid Power for Your Long RV Trip

Just in time for the Black Friday season, Redodo unveils its latest innovation — the 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery. The powerhouse is specially designed for RVs, combining a massive 4,096Wh capacity with a compact, lightweight design, enabling up to 4 days of off-grid power for your long RV trips.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you can monitor voltage, current, and cycle life in real time, ensuring smarter and safer power management on every journey.

Pre-order now at just $599, and during the Black Friday Sale, enjoy 6% discount for a special price of only $569!





Visit Redodo Battery Black Friday Sale today to find more deals on LiFePO4 lithium batteries, accessories, and bundles. Shop early, save big, and secure your batteries before discounts run out!

Enjoy Website-Only Benefits on This Black Friday Sale

During the Black Friday Sale (Nov. 3 to Dec. 7), you can shop at Redodo official store to unlock these special holiday perks and exciting giveaways:

30-Day Price Guarantee : Shop confidently knowing you’ll always get the best price.

: Shop confidently knowing you’ll always get the best price. Subscribe for Rewards : Earn 600 points (redeem $15 coupon) after subscribing the Redodo newsletter.

: Earn 600 points (redeem $15 coupon) after subscribing the Redodo newsletter. Member-Exclusive Deals : 10% OFF sitewide and double points throughout the sale.

: 10% OFF sitewide and double points throughout the sale. Referral Rewards : Invite friends to save 10% while earning 5% commission on their purchases.

: Invite friends to save 10% while earning 5% commission on their purchases. Social Sharing Bonus: Share Redodo blogs, user stories, or Black Friday Sale page to earn firstly 600 points and daily 100 reward points. These points can be used to redeem coupons, free batteries and accessories.





About Redodo

Redodo is dedicated to delivering safe, reliable, and efficient LiFePO4 batteries built with EV-grade prismatic cells. Designed for durability and long life, Redodo batteries are trusted by over 1.3 million users for RV travel, marine use, solar storage, and off-grid living.

For more information and to shop the full sale lineup, visit https://www.redodopower.com/.

Press Contact：

Company: Shenzhen Maicheng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Yvonne，JO

Email: Marketing@redodopower.com

Website: www.redodopower.com

Address: Shenzhen, China



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47be3e21-dab3-441a-8edc-f93ad2cf526f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f32443dd-7075-4644-89de-12103966c0ac