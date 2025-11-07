HPU Honors Veterans at 15th Annual Veterans Day Celebration

HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Point University welcomed approximately 2,500 veterans, family members and community guests to the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center today for its 15th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, honoring those men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Grammy Award-winning singer Lee Greenwood, who serves as HPU’s Artist in Residence, performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” to open the program and closed it with his patriotic anthem “God Bless the USA.” He received a standing ovation during his final song, and moments later, a bald eagle named Clark soared over the crowd made up of veterans from every military branch.

“High Point University is a God, family and country school,” HPU President Nido Qubein said in his opening remarks. “We shout that from the mountaintop. We welcome everyone and anyone. Our belief in God, our love of family and our appreciation for our great nation are values we seek to hold on this campus every day.”

HPU’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration is believed to be the largest Veterans Day celebration on a college campus in the United States. This year’s attendance was similar in size to last year’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration, which broke the record for the largest audience in the event’s history.

“At High Point University, we are dedicated to creating an environment that surrounds our students with heroes, models and mentors,” said Dr. McKennon Shea, HPU’s senior vice president for development. “This event is merely one example of our efforts to ensure that our students see, face-to-face, that they get to sit side-by-side and shoulder-to-shoulder with individuals who with faithful courage both serve and sacrifice to make our nation and our world a better place.”

U.S. Army veteran Edward Graham, chief operating officer of Samaritan’s Purse and the grandson of American evangelist Billy Graham, offered an inspirational message as one of the event’s featured speakers. In his role as COO, he has overseen the Samaritan’s Purse responses to several major world crises, including Hurricane Helene and the war in Ukraine.

Graham said his childhood dreams included attending West Point and becoming an Army Ranger. He admitted he was initially afraid of joining his famous grandfather’s ministry.

“I liked being Rev. Billy Graham’s grandson doing counterterrorism, but God called me to ministry,” Graham said. “I wanted to be a part of something that lasts forever. Death is not permanent. Death will happen, and in the eyes of the world, that’s truth. But where you serve in eternity is what matters. I want to be a part of the kingdom of Jesus Christ that lasts forever, so I left the military after 16 years to come serve. Samaritan’s Purse is unashamed of the gospel.”

In January, HPU announced it was donating $100,000 to Samaritan's Purse to help the organization provide additional support to people who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene and the wildfires raging across Los Angeles, California.

Hundreds of student, faculty and staff volunteers greeted veterans as they entered the arena, helped them to their seats and provided them with a complimentary breakfast. HPU students then presented veterans with a special gift during the “Armed Forces Medley” as the HPU Singers and North Carolina Brass Band played the anthem of each military branch.

American Flags and Track Chairs Donated

As is tradition, HPU donated approximately 100 American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings.

In addition, Operation K.A.R.E., a national initiative started by HPU’s Kappa Alpha Order in 2016, raised a record $130,000 to provide Track Chairs and customized mobility devices for five wounded veterans. The fraternity presented a Track Chair and a specialized recumbent bike to two of the veterans during the event, helping them to become more mobile, active and independent.

Founded by HPU KA fraternity members in partnership with The Independence Fund, the initiative has grown to include more than 75 KA chapters across the country. It has raised more than $2 million to help veterans and their families.

“We do it because we feel we have a moral obligation to give back to those who have sacrificed everything – their lives, their bodies – for our ability to go to school and our freedom,” said Max Mody, a sophomore member of HPU’s KA fraternity.

Tyler Nichols, who served in the U.S. Army airborne infantry, was in attendance to receive his new Track Chair.

“It means a lot because I’ve been an outdoorsman all my life, so when I suffered from a spinal cord injury, it really changed where I can hunt and fish and what activities I can access,” said Nichols, who is from Omaha, Nebraska, and was brought to campus for today’s event by The Independence Fund. “Having a Track Chair really changes everything. I can hunt and fish wherever I want to. I don’t have to worry about accessibility. It’s a life changer.”

The event also included the Star of Service and Sacrifice for veterans to sign. This is the third 5-point star with a 10-foot circumference that will be displayed on HPU’s campus as a reminder for students of the sacrifices that have been made for our freedom.

“I’m honored to be with all these veterans,” said Gerald Coble, an Air Force veteran from 1965-69 who attended the event for his second year, after signing the star.

Gen. Gaddis Leadership Award Presented

HPU junior Emerson Siefken, a member of the Air Force ROTC, was awarded the Brigadier General Norman C. Gaddis Leadership Award during the program.

The Gaddis Leadership Award is presented to an HPU upperclassman who exemplifies the leadership and character qualities exhibited in the U.S. military. The award was established in September 2022 by HPU alumna Dr. Mary Jo Hall and her husband, retired Col. Emmett E. “Jay” Stobbs, Jr., to honor Gaddis. He was a distinguished Air Force officer and fighter pilot who served in World War II and the Korean War before being held as a prisoner of war for more than six years during the Vietnam War. He passed away in February 2024.

“For me, it’s a huge honor,” said Siefken, a double major in political science and international relations from Woodbury, Minnesota. “Learning about the life of this great patriot was spectacular. He managed to do a lot of things that I aspire to do. That whole mentality of ‘service before self’ was really evident in what he did. I respect his life and the legacy he left. Especially being an aspiring fighter pilot, everything he was able to do in the military and after the military is pretty impressive.”

HPU juniors Connor Hackett and Mitchell Blanda were named finalists for the Gaddis Leadership Award. Along with Siefken, they received a monetary award and a military challenge coin for demonstrating academic excellence and leadership in their communities. The coins recognized their extraordinary accomplishments, patriotism and leadership.

HPU’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration is supported by the Sheriff Family Veterans Awareness Endowment, the MJ Hall and Jay Stobbs Leadership in Military and Veterans Awareness Endowment, D.H. Griffin Construction, River Landing at Sandy Ridge and The Falcone Family.

