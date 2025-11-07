Top Marketing Executives Recognized at the 2025 BayAreaCMO ORBIE Awards





SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 BayAreaCMO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and initiatives of top marketing executives from Duolingo (ret), Workday, Atlassian, Nutanix, Extreme Networks, and Netskope. Hosted by BayAreaCMO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network , the prestigious awards honor CMO leaders who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Winners were recognized across six categories: Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Corporate, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in marketing leadership.

“Great CMOs drive transformation through meaningful, trusted relationships,” said Jean English, BayAreaCMO Chair. “The ORBIE Awards recognize CMOs who have demonstrated excellence in marketing leadership and are shaping the future in the Bay Area.”

Meet the 2025 BayAreaCMO ORBIE Award Winners:

Cammie Dunaway, CMO (ret), Duolingo, received the Leadership ORBIE.

Emma Chalwin, CMO, Workday, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion in annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Zeynep Ozdemir, CMO, Atlassian, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $2.5 billion in annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Mandy Dhaliwal, EVP & CMO, Nutanix, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion in annual revenue.

Monica Kumar, EVP & CMO, Extreme Networks, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $750 million in annual revenue.

Scott Hogrefe, CMO, Netskope, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $750 million in annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by marketing initiatives

Engagement in industry and community endeavors





BayAreaCMO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the BayAreaCMO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Jean English, CMO, CoreWeave, who was interviewed by Lourdes Gipson, Executive Director, BayAreaCMO. Nearly 200 guests attended, representing leading Bay Area organizations and their marketing partners.

The following partners made the 2025 BayAreaCMO ORBIE Awards possible:

Silver Partners: KLM Creative & WHM Creative

KLM Creative & WHM Creative Bronze Partner: Baretz + Brunelle

Baretz + Brunelle Media Partners: San Francisco Business Times & Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Francisco Business Times & Silicon Valley Business Journal Nonprofit Partner: Year Up United

About BayAreaCMO:

BayAreaCMO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief marketing officers (CMOs) in the Bay Area. As one of 50 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, BayAreaCMO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

BayAreaCMO is led by a CMO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CMOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With over 2,000 members across 50 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

