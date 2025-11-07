FUN Investor Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) common stock pursuant or traceable to the Company’s registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the July 1, 2024 merger of Legacy Six Flags with Cedar Fair, L.P., and their subsidiaries and affiliates. Cedar Fair and Legacy Six Flags combined two amusement parks to create North America’s largest regional amusement park operator with a property portfolio of approximately 40 amusement parks and water parks, along with several resort properties.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) Mislead Investors in Connection with its Merger with Cedar Fair

According to the complaint, on March 12, 2024, Legacy Six Flags shareholders voted to approve the merger. The merger closed on July 1, 2024. In a series of transactions, Legacy Six Flags and Cedar Fair ultimately merged with and into CopperSteel HoldCo, Inc. Following the Merger, CopperSteel changed its name to Six Flags and listed its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “FUN.”

Plaintiff alleges that at the time of the merger defendants failed to disclose that: (a) Legacy Six Flags had underinvested in its parks and operations, deferring or foregoing basic park maintenance, operational improvements, infrastructure repairs, and ride design and development for several years prior to the merger; (b) Legacy Six Flags needed to make millions of dollars’ worth of undisclosed capital and operational expenditures above the company’s historical cost trends in order to maintain or grow Legacy Six Flags’ share in the intensely competitive amusement park market; (c) that, due to the massive, undisclosed capital needs of Legacy Six Flags and the deleterious effects of years of chronic disinvestment by the company, the revenue, earnings, cash flow, capital and operational investments, cost reductions, balance sheet improvements, and debt reduction plans presented to investors in the Registration Statement were not reasonably achievable or rooted in facts existing at the time of the Merger.

On the merger closing date, Six Flags stock traded above $55 per share. The price of Six Flags stock subsequently fell as low as $20 per share, a nearly 64% decline.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by January 5, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

