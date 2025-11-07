Pixalate Releases Q3 2025 APAC Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmarks: Japan Had The Lowest Web Ad Fraud Rate (13%), Singapore Most at Risk on CTV (43%), and Mobile Apps (41%)

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q3 2025 Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Reports focusing on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The reports analyze the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for programmatic advertising on desktop and mobile websites, mobile apps, and Connected TV (TV) in Japan , Singapore , and India .



In addition to the Q3 2025 Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Reports for Japan , Singapore , and India , Pixalate released IVT benchmarks for the U.S ., Canada , the UK , Germany , Mexico , and a Global report.

IVT Benchmarks in Programmatic Advertising in APAC

Device India Singapore Japan Desktop and Mobile Web 15% 18% 13% Mobile App 33% 41% 25% CTV N/A 43% 41%



The global IVT rates were 21% for web traffic, 33% for mobile app traffic, and 19% for CTV traffic.

To compile this research, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 106 billion global programmatic advertising impressions in Q3 2025. The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across these devices and platforms by various criteria, including country, device type, app category, and app-ads.txt files. Pixalate's datasets — used exclusively to derive these insights — consist predominantly of buy-side open auction programmatic traffic sources.

Download all of Pixalate’s Q3 2025 Ad Fraud Benchmarks Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the APAC Q3 2025 Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Reports (the "Reports"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Where the traffic characteristics are suggestive of deliberate intent to mislead, such IVT is often referred to as “ad fraud.” Also per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”

Nina Talcott

ntalcott@pixalate.com