STB Consulting Group Launches Executive Immersions in Dubai: Transformational Coaching for CEOs, CMOs, and Executives Facing Burnout

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STB Consulting Group FZCO officially announces the launch of its exclusive Executive Immersions in Dubai, setting a new standard in leadership transformation for executives struggling with professional exhaustion and mental overload between Switzerland and the UAE. The initiative addresses a growing concern: according to recent 2025 organizational studies, 73% of senior executives report burnout symptoms.





Patricia and Annick Dupuis, specialists in professional burnout, mental overload, loss of meaning, and lack of strategic clarity, offer leaders a complete and measurable transformation.

Based in Dubai, STB Consulting Group provides an exclusive methodology designed for high-performing leaders, entrepreneurs generating over USD 500,000 annually, and HR teams navigating strategic transitions.

The firm blends transformational leadership, executive coaching, applied neuroscience, organizational psychology, and advanced biohacking protocols to enhance both individual performance and collective team cohesion.

“After 20 years of advising over 12,500 leaders and delivering more than 3,000 interventions across 100 companies between Switzerland and now Dubai, we’ve realized that consulting alone is no longer enough to face modern challenges,” explain Annick Dupuis and her sister Patricia Dupuis, Co-Founders and CEOs of STB Consulting Group. “Executives today require full-spectrum, measurable transformation. Our Dubai immersions enable up to +40% better sleep recovery, -60% lower perceived stress, and renewed strategic clarity within 90 days.”

With over 12,500 leaders supported across companies such as LVMH, Amadeus, and Nestlé, along with major public sector organizations and international financial institutions, STB Consulting stands as a global authority in sustainable leadership and executive transformation.

Executive Immersion Program: From Exhaustion to Excellence in 3 Months Phase 1: 24-Hour Intensive Immersion (Anantara Dubai)

Comprehensive energy assessment: measuring stress, nervous coherence, and vitality.

Intensive 1-to-1 transformational coaching using STB’s proprietary 20-year-developed methodology.

Applied neuroscience and biohacking protocols: cognitive optimization, neuroleadership, and evidence-based methods to boost recovery and clarity using tools such as BioCharger, ice baths, conscious breathing, and the NeuroVIZR device.

Led by Annick Dupuis (Work and Organizational Psychologist) and Vipin Eluvungal Subramanian (Expert in Nutrition, Biohacking & Longevity).

Phase 2: 15-Day Follow-Up (In-person or Online)

Deep-dive debriefing session

Adjustment of personalized protocols

Validation of transformation goals

Implementation of daily rituals

Phase 3: Two-Month Continuous Support

Bi-weekly individual coaching sessions (8 total)

Private WhatsApp group – 7/7 support

Exclusive tools and resources

Progress tracking and final transformation report

Format: Individual or group (max. 8 executives/month)

Total Duration: 3 months + 90-day follow-up

Languages: French and English

Proven Results from 20 Years of Expertise “I was running two business units and felt completely burnt out. The NUMA Experience immersion and follow-up coaching helped me regain stable energy, strategic clarity, and confidence to delegate without compromising quality. I finally feel back in my leadership role,” – Adrien Penesi, Senior Associate, Private Banking.

Based on internal data from 12,500 executives coached:

94% maintain energy improvements after three months

60% reduction in perceived stress (validated psychometric scales)

40% improvement in sleep recovery

87% report lower exhaustion symptoms and better emotional stability after 90 days

Target Audience

The STB Consulting Immersions cater to high-profile executives and teams in transformation between Switzerland and Dubai:

Corporate Leaders: C-level executives, senior managers (LVMH, Amadeus, Nestlé, finance, tech, healthcare), taking on new strategic roles or facing chronic overload.

C-level executives, senior managers (LVMH, Amadeus, Nestlé, finance, tech, healthcare), taking on new strategic roles or facing chronic overload. Entrepreneurs & Founders: Managing multiple entities, scaling rapidly, or seeking strategic clarity and alignment.

Managing multiple entities, scaling rapidly, or seeking strategic clarity and alignment. HR & Leadership Teams: Executive committees in transition, HR leaders driving major organizational change, or Swiss–Dubai expatriates in cross-cultural integration.

Recognized International Expertise Annick Dupuis – Co-Founder, Trusted Advisor & Executive Coach

Work and Organizational Psychologist with over 20 years’ experience supporting senior executives to transform pressure and complexity into clarity and sustainable leadership. Holder of advanced certifications in Executive Coaching, Applied Neuroscience, Transformational Leadership, and Mindfulness.

Patricia Dupuis – Co-Founder, Learning Design & Career Transition Expert

Specialist in pedagogical engineering and talent development, Patricia Dupuis helps leaders and HR teams design transformative learning experiences, competency frameworks, and career transitions. She is also the author of a reference book on Recognition of Prior Learning (VAE).

Vipin Eluvungal Subramanian – Co-Facilitator, Vitality & Longevity Specialist

Originally from Kerala, India, Vipin combines practices from yoga and Indian wellness traditions with advanced regenerative technologies such as BioCharger, NeuroVIZR, and epigenetic testing for an integrative human performance experience.

FAQ – Executive Burnout Coaching between Dubai & Switzerland

Q1: What sets STB Consulting’s Executive Immersions apart?

A: The unique integration of neuroscience, organizational psychology, and biohacking within a structured 3-phase program: 24-hour intensive immersion, 15-day follow-up, and two months of continuous coaching with 7/7 support.

Q2: Are Dubai Immersions accessible to Swiss and international executives?

A: Yes. Operating between Switzerland and Dubai for over 20 years, STB Consulting welcomes Swiss, European, and global executives seeking high-impact leadership transformation in a bilingual (French–English) setting.

Q3: What is the exact program duration?

A: 3 months total – 24-hour immersion, 15-day check-in, and 8 coaching sessions over two months.

Q4: How are results measured?

A: Through physiological and biofeedback indicators such as epigenetic tests, BioWell analyses, and connected tools tracking sleep, recovery, and energy metrics.

Q5: Who are STB Consulting Group’s typical clients?

A: Corporate executives (C-levels, directors, partners) from companies like LVMH, Amadeus, Nestlé, and leading entrepreneurs in finance, tech, and healthcare.

About STB Consulting Group

For over 20 years, STB Consulting Group FZCO has been guiding leaders and organizations through strategic, professional, and human transformations between Switzerland and Dubai.

The firm’s approach combines transformational executive coaching, applied neuroscience, organizational psychology, and biohacking protocols to achieve measurable and sustainable impact. Alongside individual immersions, STB designs leadership programs, masterminds, and high-performance team-building experiences to strengthen strategic clarity, trust, and long-term cohesion.

With over 12,500 leaders transformed across 100+ companies — including LVMH, Amadeus, and Nestlé — STB Consulting has become an international benchmark in sustainable leadership and complex transition management.

STB Consulting Group operates under two complementary brands:

• STB Consulting Group (Dubai) – Executive immersions, biohacking, transformational leadership, masterminds, and team building.

• SuccessTransition (Switzerland) – Career transition, outplacement, learning design, and leadership development.





STB Consulting Group Launches Executive Immersions in Dubai





About STB Consulting Group FZCO



STB Consulting Group FZCO provides strategic business consulting services to companies operating in UAE and Switzerland. Based in Dubai Silicon Oasis, we specialize in business transformation and success transition strategies.

Press inquiries

STB Consulting Group FZCO

https://www.stbconsultinggroup.com

Annick Dupuis

+971 50 690 2037

IFZA Business Park, Building A1, Dubai Silicon Oasis, United Arab Emirates