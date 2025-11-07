Maximus Announces First-Ever Topical Oxytocin Cream for Mood Enhancement and Sleep Support

Santa Monica, CA, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximus, a leading performance medicine company backed by Founders Fund and 8VC, today announced the launch of Oxytocin Calming Cream, the first topical oxytocin formulation to achieve sustained release through innovative transdermal delivery technology. The patent-pending product solves a long-standing challenge in hormone delivery: maintaining therapeutic oxytocin levels without constant reapplication.

Traditional oxytocin delivery methods—whether injectable or intranasal—require continuous administration due to the hormone's extremely short half-life of just minutes in the bloodstream. Maximus researchers overcame this barrier by developing proprietary permeation enhancers that bypass the 500 Dalton rule, the molecular weight threshold that typically prevents substances from absorbing through skin. The result is a novel "reservoir effect," where a single daily application provides up to 12-16 hours of sustained benefits.

"We've essentially solved one of the most challenging problems in oxytocin delivery," said Dr. Cameron Sepah, Chief Executive Officer at Maximus. "Oxytocin is one of our body's most important regulatory hormones for mood, stress response, and sleep, but until now, there was no good way of maintaining steady optimal levels. Oral and sublingual tablets don’t absorb well, while injections and intranasal sprays only last minutes. Maximus’ patent-pending transdermal technology allows individuals to experience all-day benefits from a single click of a dispenser."

Clinical data demonstrates statistically significant improvements with large effect sizes across key wellness metrics, including happiness levels, life enjoyment, stress reduction, and sleep quality - both getting to sleep and staying asleep. The bioidentical formulation mirrors the body's naturally occurring oxytocin, colloquially known as "the love hormone" for its role in social bonding, managing stress, and emotional regulation.

The cream's innovative delivery system creates a topical reservoir that slowly releases oxytocin over time. After just two hours of absorption, users can wash the application site without diminishing therapeutic effects—a convenience impossible with traditional delivery methods.

Oxytocin Calming Cream is available via prescription now through Maximus. The product is delivered via an UnoDose dispenser designed for precise, consistent dosing with each click.

The patent-pending formulation represents Maximus's commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance medicine through scientific innovation. The company has filed patents covering both the novel delivery method and its applications for sleep and mood enhancement.

About Maximus



Maximus is revolutionizing the field of performance medicine, dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve their peak physical and cognitive potential. We combine cutting-edge science, innovative technology, and personalized approaches to deliver unparalleled results for our community. At Maximus, we believe in pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. This has lead to Maximus being the #27 Fastest Growing Company in America in the Inc. 5000 list.

