Two Powerhouse Women in Media Launch Innovative Podcast Studio in the Heart of Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accomplished industry insiders from across the entertainment broadcast, news and digital media industries have joined forces to launch Podcast Broadcast Central (PBC) – a cutting-edge podcast and digital content studio located on the iconic Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks. The studio is located at 15035 Ventura Blvd, Suite D, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403.

With deep roots in traditional media and a sharp focus on the future of storytelling, PBC offers creators a full-service, professional production space for podcast recording, self-taping, TikTok content creation and more. Whether you're a makeup artist shooting tutorials, a business launching your first podcast or a brand in need of slick social content, PBC provides the tools and guidance to bring your vision to life.

Founded by industry veterans Victoria Recaño and Allyona Sevanesian, Podcast Broadcast Central is a creative hub blending legacy media expertise with next-generation innovation, with contributing experts like Glenn Milley, making the team a complete media studio in a new age of podcast production.

Meet the Founders:

Victoria Recaño is an Emmy Award-winning TV personality with over 30 years in network television, radio, film and live event production. She is a national correspondent for Inside Edition, TV's longest-running, top-rated and most honored news magazine. In addition to being a video specialist and senior PR counselor for Landis Communications, she runs her own LA-based production company, Vbelle, Inc.

Allyona Sevanesian is a PR and talent management expert with over 25 years in the entertainment industry. With her experience in reality TV, sponsorships and event production with non-profits and legacy families, like the Buschs’, Jacksons’ and Maloofs’, she is creating brand strategies and executing projects to completion and profit. Currently, she is the manager for 4Space founder Chantelle Baier, spearheading space exploration and innovation.

Contributing Expert and Producer:

Glenn Milley is an Emmy Award-winning producer and four-time nominee who, for the past 17 years, has produced consistently for top media companies such as Amazon, CBS and NBC. He won his first Emmy in 2021 alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and the team at Red Table Talk, the groundbreaking Facebook Watch digital series that reached billions. Glenn currently serves as Executive Producer of three podcasts and has several scripted projects in development.

“We created PBC because we know firsthand what it takes to create compelling content,” said Victoria Recaño. “We’ve lived it in newsrooms, studios, control rooms and on red carpets. Now, we’re bringing all of that experience under one roof to empower creators in a new era.”

About Podcast Broadcast Central

Podcast Broadcast Central isn’t just a studio – it’s a collaborative space built by women who’ve shaped the media landscape for decades.

Services at PBC include:

Professional Podcast Recording (Audio + Video)

Short-Form Video Production (ideal for creatives, beauty influencers and coaches)

Self-Tape Audition Filming

On-site Coaching, Direction and Editing Support

Brand Sponsorship & Talent Management Services



Location: Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks – where Hollywood history meets digital innovation. 15035 Ventura Blvd, Suite D, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403.

Whether you're a first-time podcaster or a seasoned content creator, PBC offers the expertise, space and support to make your content shine.

Website: www.podcastbroadcastcentral.com

Social Media:

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/podcastbroadcastcentral

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581369987795&mibextid=wwXIfr&mibextid=wwXIfr

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/podcast-broadcast-central

Media Contact: