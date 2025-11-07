Mayweather’s Money Team Championship Gala: Practice AI™ to Deliver Championship-Level AI Solutions in Personal Injury Cases

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The intersection of high-stakes legal practice and technological revolution takes center stage this Friday, as Practice AI™ , a recognized leader in specialized legal intelligence, attends an exclusive charity gala dinner hosted by Floyd Mayweather’s new national law firm, The Money Team Law . The presence of Practice AI™ at this high-profile event signals a critical strategic move: the integration of advanced AI as a necessary tool to achieve an "undefeated" record in the modern courtroom.

The Championship Mentality: Serving the Community First

Practice AI™’s technology is fundamentally designed to streamline workflow and increase human counsel, allowing law firms to dedicate more time and resources directly back to the client and the communities they serve, without needing to add expensive overhead. This is where the pride in giving back becomes an operational reality, focusing on quality service:

Scaling Client Service: By automating the review and categorization of thousands of legal and medical documents, the AI platform frees up attorney and paralegal hours. This reclaimed time is immediately reinvested into providing proactive client updates, faster response times, and the personalized attention that is often sacrificed in busy PI practices.

Accelerated Access to Justice: The system accelerates discovery and provides predictive analysis. This speed ensures that the firm can move quickly to secure justice, aligning with the mission of giving back to the community. When compensation is secured faster and more efficiently.

Verified Research and Integrity: Practice AI™ is trained exclusively on jurisdictional case law and statutes and includes built-in verification mechanisms to prevent errors. This dedication to accuracy maintains the integrity essential for a law firm founded on an "undefeated mentality."



The Pain Points Solved by Intelligent Automation

Law firms globally struggle with several main components of daily practice that directly impact efficiency, cost, and client satisfaction. These include:

Practice AI™ directly addresses these challenges by deploying a secure, specialized platform that acts as a precision instrument, rather than a general-purpose tool.

Delivering a Digital Knockout in Legal Practice - All In One AI Solution For your PI Firm

Practice AI™’s technology is designed to streamline workflow and augment human counsel, ensuring that law firms can focus their resources on high-value strategy and client relationship management without adding headcount to the firm.

AI Intake: It replaces the manual screening and transcription of initial details. Potential clients get a responsive experience 24/7, feeling seen and heard right away, not lost in voicemail.

AI Demands: It eliminates the hours spent manually drafting and organizing settlement letters. Personalized, comprehensive demand letters are drafted in minutes, not weeks, accelerating the path to resolution and compensation.

AI Case Summary: It handles the weeks spent poring over hundreds of pages of medical and billing records. The AI extracts every critical injury and treatment, ensuring no pain point is overlooked, leading to maximum case value.

AI Doc Collection: It replaces manually tracking down missing medical bills, police reports, and other critical evidence. Emotional Benefit: There's less repetitive back-and-forth for the client, who can focus on their recovery while the AI proactively tracks the paper trail.

AI Litigation Support: It takes over the labor-intensive preparation of discovery responses, motions, and deposition outlines. By offloading preparation, your litigators are laser-focused on their courtroom strategy, ensuring a powerful, persuasive advocacy at trial.



"In any competition, whether it is in the ring or the courtroom, the difference between good and great is preparation and precision," stated Hamid Kohan, President & CEO of Practice AI™ . "Our attendance at the Mayweather Gala is more than recognition; it is a declaration that the era of slow, costly legal practice is over. Practice AI™ provides the relentless preparation and championship-level efficiency that every client, and every firm, deserves to win.”

AI can be seamlessly integrated into high-volume legal operations. Practice AI™ aims to establish its technology as the standard for firms looking to achieve maximum results and deliver true client value.

About Practice AI™

Practice AI™ develops specialized artificial intelligence innovation as an All-In-One Solution for your Personal Injury firm dedicated exclusively to enhancing the efficiency, accuracy, and strategic capabilities of law firms and corporate legal departments, with a core focus on Personal Injury litigation.

