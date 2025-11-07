Bluepine Tech Foundation Launches Global AI Agricultural Data Service Platform

Singapore, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bluepine Tech Foundation officially launched its “Global AI Smart Agriculture Service Platform” and future “Public Chain Plan”. By integrating blockchain, artificial intelligence, and Web3 technologies, the initiative aims to systematically address long-standing core challenges in the agricultural sector, such as data silos, lack of financial services, and imbalanced value distribution, thereby building a new agricultural digital ecosystem characterized by "trusted data flow, precise service delivery, and equitable value distribution."

Bluepine Tech Foundation – Builders of the Agricultural Digital Ecosystem and Visionary Investors

Bluepine Tech Foundation has developed its flagship project – Agri-Eco Smart Chain (AESC), a global smart agriculture big data service platform that integrates semantic blockchain, federated learning, and a specialized agricultural AI engine. Our team consists of experts from top global technology companies, financial institutions, and the agricultural sector, with extensive experience in translating cutting-edge technologies into practical productivity in the field.

Three Core Pillars Driving Agricultural Digital Transformation

Bluepine Tech Foundation’s efforts are anchored in three strategic pillars:

1. Strategic Investment: Targeting early-stage agri-tech projects across IoT, AI, supply chain traceability, real-world assets (RWA), and data monetization.

2. Platform Empowerment: Through AESC, farmers and agri-enterprises gain access to:

Data Assetization Services – Converting planting logs, soil data, and crop status into tradable digital assets via standardized on-chain authorization.

AI Precision Services – Real-time pest and disease recognition, yield forecasting, and custom farming guidance powered by proprietary AI engines.

Dual-Driven Strategy (RWA + RDA) – A world-first approach combining Real World Assets and Readable Data Assets (RDA) to fully unlock the financial potential of agricultural data.

3. Global Ecosystem Building: Partnering with research institutions, agricultural cooperatives, and blockchain innovators to establish open standards and foster cross-border collaboration.

Sustainable Value and an Inclusive Future

The platform promises significant, lasting impact across the agricultural value chain:

For Farmers: Improved yields, increased income, and reduced financing barriers through data monetization.

For Enterprises and Institutions: Transparent, traceable data flows to improve decision-making, streamline logistics, and minimize disputes.

For the Planet: Smarter resource use, lower environmental impact, and advances in global food security through precision agriculture.

Agriculture is the cornerstone of human civilization, yet it remains the last giant to be awakened by the digital wave. The goal is not to disrupt but to empower. Through technology, Bluepine Tech Foundation aims to revitalize this ancient land with vibrant vitality, enabling every participant to fairly share the dividends brought by the digital era.

Currently, the Agri-Eco Smart Chain (AESC) platform is poised to enter the global promotion phase and will initiate airdrop and token sale activities for the community, inviting global participants to witness and engage in this profound agricultural transformation.

About Bluepine Tech Foundation

Bluepine Tech Foundation is a strategic investment and ecosystem-building foundation focused on the intersection of "agricultural technology, blockchain, and artificial intelligence." We are not just an investment fund but also deep participants and practitioners in the industry. We firmly believe that technology is the only way to solve systemic challenges in agriculture.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before making an investment decision. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.