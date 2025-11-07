Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $172.8 million or $70.98 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $170.5 million or 69.24 per share for the same period in 2024

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended 09/30/2025 09/30/2024 Net income attributable tocommon shareholders $172.8 $170.5 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $70.98 $69.24





Contact:

George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082