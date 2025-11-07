Delisting of Securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Phoenix Motor Inc. Phoenix Motor Inc.’s common stock was suspended on April 15, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on May 22, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Femto Technologies Inc. Femto Technologies Inc.’s common stock was suspended on June 23, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Vaxart, Inc. Vaxart, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on July 8, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Wang & Lee Group, Inc. Wang & Lee Group, Inc.’s ordinary shares were suspended on August 26, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Longevity Health Holdings, Inc. Longevity Health Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on September 12, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd. LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd’s securities were suspended on September 22, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Shineco, Inc. Shineco, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on October 7, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Common Shares of Beneficial Interest and 6.375% Senior Notes Due 2050 of Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust’s securities were suspended on October 7, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Bollinger Innovations, Inc. Bollinger Innovations, Inc.’s stock was suspended on October 13, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares, warrants, units, and rights of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II’s stock was suspended on October 21, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of FlexShopper, Inc. FlexShopper, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on October 23, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.