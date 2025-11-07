GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2025

Enhancing and Expanding our ETF Product Offerings

Quarter End AUM of $35.0 billion (+9% versus Q3 2024)

Quarterly Revenues Grew 10% to $63.2 million

Third Quarter EPS of $0.68 versus $0.69 in the Third Quarter of 2024

Strong Liquidity Position and Cash Generation Support Capital Returns: $200.8 million in Cash and Investments (No Debt); 22.1 million Shares Outstanding After Repurchasing 237,000 Shares During Q3 2025

Board Authorizes 25% Increase to Quarterly Dividend to $0.10 Per Share, an Additional 500,000 Share Buyback, and $2.5 million Charitable Contribution



Chairman and co-CEO Elects to Waive Management Fee for December



GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“Gabelli”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

About Gabelli

Gabelli (OTCQX: GAMI), established in 1977, is a widely-recognized provider of investment advisory services to 27 open-end funds, 13 United States closed-end funds and one United Kingdom investment company, 5 actively managed exchange traded funds, one société d’investissement à capital variable, and approximately 1,900 institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the U.S. The Company’s revenues are based primarily on the levels of assets under management and fees associated with the various investment products.

In 1977, Gabelli launched its well-known All Cap Value equity strategy, Gabelli Value, in a separate account format and in 1986 entered the mutual fund business. Today, Gabelli offers a diverse set of client solutions across asset classes (e.g. Equities, Debt Instruments, Convertibles, non-market correlated Merger Arbitrage), regions, market capitalizations, sectors (e.g. Gold, Utilities) and investment styles (e.g. Value, Growth). Gabelli serves a broad client base, including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.