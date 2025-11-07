Pixalate Releases Q3 2025 North America Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmarks: The United States Most At Risk to Ad Fraud on Mobile Apps (24%)

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q3 2025 Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Reports focusing on North America. The reports analyze the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for programmatic advertising on desktop and mobile websites, mobile apps, and Connected TV (CTV) in the United States (U.S) and Canada .



In addition to the Q3 2025 Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Reports for the U.S . and Canada , Pixalate released IVT benchmarks for the United Kingdom ( UK ), Germany , Mexico , Japan , Singapore , India , and a Global report.



IVT Benchmarks in Programmatic Advertising in North America

Device United States Canada Desktop and Mobile Web 21% 19% Mobile App 24% 20% CTV 18% 20%



The global IVT rates were 21% for web traffic, 33% for mobile app traffic, and 19% for CTV traffic.

To compile this research, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 106 billion global programmatic advertising impressions in Q3 2025. The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across these devices and platforms by various criteria, including country, device type, app category, and app-ads.txt files. Pixalate's datasets — used exclusively to derive these insights — consist predominantly of buy-side open auction programmatic traffic sources.

