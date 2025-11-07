Notification of transactions in Columbus A/S shares and related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 | Source: Columbus A/S Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 32

In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, Columbus A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Columbus A/S shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Columbus A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

Please see the attached documents for transaction details reported to Columbus.

Ib Kunøe                                      Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment


Attachments

Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 071125

