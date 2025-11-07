AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) tablets and AUSTEDO XR® (deutetrabenazine) extended-release tablets Demonstrate Positive Real-world Impact, with Patients Reporting Improvement in Involuntary Movements and Activities of Daily Living

In a new cohort of 27 adults from the IMPACT-TD Registry, up to 77% of participants reported improvements in aspects of their lives impacted by tardive dyskinesia (TD) while taking AUSTEDO or AUSTEDO XR

Most (85%) participants taking AUSTEDO or AUSTEDO XR in conjunction with their mental health medications reported that their mental health condition remained stable or improved

Teva is committed to truly understanding and empowering individuals living with TD to help improve their TD and regain their independence



PARSIPPANY, N.J., and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the presentation of new data from the ongoing, real-world IMPACT-TD Registry. The findings demonstrate that treatment with AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) tablets or AUSTEDO XR (deutetrabenazine) extended-release tablets for tardive dyskinesia (TD) led to reductions in the severity of involuntary movements and improvements in patient-reported quality of life. The data were presented at the 2025 Neuroscience Education Institute Fall Congress, taking place November 6 – 9, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"The silent struggle of tardive dyskinesia, with its relentless, involuntary movements, can deprive patients of their quality of life and independence—real-world findings are so critical to inform how we innovate and improve the everyday lives of individuals living with this disease,” said Stacy Finkbeiner, Senior Medical Director, Movement Disorders & Psychiatry at Teva. “These data articulate patient experience and further validate clinical research showing how AUSTEDO or AUSTEDO XR can help people living with tardive dyskinesia improve their symptoms while maintaining their mental health, something we care deeply about in our mission at Teva to improve the lives of patients.”

The interim analysis of the IMPACT-TD Registry, a Phase 4 study, evaluated 27 adults with TD treated with AUSTEDO or AUSTEDO XR after a three-month period using IMPACT-TD PRO, a 30-question scale measuring patient-reported impact across 5 key areas. The study included patients with common comorbid psychiatric disorders, such as bipolar disorder (41%), anxiety disorder (37%), depression (26%), and schizophrenia (19%), reflecting a diverse, real-world patient population.

Key results revealed:

Patient-reported meaningful improvement after three months on AUSTEDO or AUSTEDO XR across several areas, including speech/communication (77%), eating (75%), psychosocial impact (65%), activities of daily living (59%), and sleep/pain (50%).

At three months, the total motor score on the Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS) showed a mean decrease of -2.9, indicating a notable reduction in the severity of uncontrolled movements consistent with what was previously seen in pivotal trials.

While Part A of the IMPACT-TD Registry demonstrated the broad impact TD has on individuals beyond physical movements, these initial findings from Part B reflect patient-reported improvements in everyday tasks like speaking, eating, and other activities of daily living as a result of movement reduction with AUSTEDO or AUSTEDO XR.

About Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a highly debilitating, chronic movement disorder that affects one in four people who take certain mental health treatments and is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal, and repetitive movements of the face, torso, and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact individuals.1,2,3

About AUSTEDO XR Extended-Release Tablets and AUSTEDO Tablets

AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are the first vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitors approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in adults for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease. Safety and effectiveness in pediatric patients have not been established. AUSTEDO XR is the once-daily formulation of AUSTEDO.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

AUSTEDO XR (deutetrabenazine) extended-release tablets and AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) tablets are indicated in adults for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease and for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Depression and Suicidality in Patients with Huntington’s Disease: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO can increase the risk of depression and suicidal thoughts and behavior (suicidality) in patients with Huntington’s disease. Balance the risks of depression and suicidality with the clinical need for treatment of chorea. Closely monitor patients for the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidality, or unusual changes in behavior. Inform patients, their caregivers, and families of the risk of depression and suicidality and instruct them to report behaviors of concern promptly to the treating physician. Exercise caution when treating patients with a history of depression or prior suicide attempts or ideation. AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are contraindicated in patients who are suicidal, and in patients with untreated or inadequately treated depression.

Contraindications: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are contraindicated in patients with Huntington’s disease who are suicidal, or have untreated or inadequately treated depression. AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are also contraindicated in: patients with hepatic impairment; patients taking reserpine or within 20 days of discontinuing reserpine; patients taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), or within 14 days of discontinuing MAOI therapy; and patients taking tetrabenazine or valbenazine.

Clinical Worsening and Adverse Events in Patients with Huntington’s Disease: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may cause a worsening in mood, cognition, rigidity, and functional capacity. Prescribers should periodically re-evaluate the need for AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO in their patients by assessing the effect on chorea and possible adverse effects.

QTc Prolongation: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may prolong the QT interval, but the degree of QT prolongation is not clinically significant when AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO is administered within the recommended dosage range. AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO should be avoided in patients with congenital long QT syndrome and in patients with a history of cardiac arrhythmias.

Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS), a potentially fatal symptom complex reported in association with drugs that reduce dopaminergic transmission, has been observed in patients receiving tetrabenazine. The risk may be increased by concomitant use of dopamine antagonists or antipsychotics. The management of NMS should include immediate discontinuation of AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO; intensive symptomatic treatment and medical monitoring; and treatment of any concomitant serious medical problems.

Akathisia, Agitation, and Restlessness: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may increase the risk of akathisia, agitation, and restlessness. The risk of akathisia may be increased by concomitant use of dopamine antagonists or antipsychotics. If a patient develops akathisia, the AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO dose should be reduced; some patients may require discontinuation of therapy.

Parkinsonism: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may cause parkinsonism in patients with Huntington’s disease or tardive dyskinesia. Parkinsonism has also been observed with other VMAT2 inhibitors. The risk of parkinsonism may be increased by concomitant use of dopamine antagonists or antipsychotics. If a patient develops parkinsonism, the AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO dose should be reduced; some patients may require discontinuation of therapy.

Sedation and Somnolence: Sedation is a common dose-limiting adverse reaction of AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO. Patients should not perform activities requiring mental alertness, such as operating a motor vehicle or hazardous machinery, until they are on a maintenance dose of AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO and know how the drug affects them. Concomitant use of alcohol or other sedating drugs may have additive effects and worsen sedation and somnolence.

Hyperprolactinemia: Tetrabenazine elevates serum prolactin concentrations in humans. If there is a clinical suspicion of symptomatic hyperprolactinemia, appropriate laboratory testing should be done and consideration should be given to discontinuation of AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO.

Binding to Melanin-Containing Tissues: Deutetrabenazine or its metabolites bind to melanin-containing tissues and could accumulate in these tissues over time. Prescribers should be aware of the possibility of long-term ophthalmologic effects.

Common Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions for AUSTEDO (>8% and greater than placebo) in a controlled clinical study in patients with Huntington’s disease were somnolence, diarrhea, dry mouth, and fatigue. The most common adverse reactions for AUSTEDO (4% and greater than placebo) in controlled clinical studies in patients with tardive dyskinesia were nasopharyngitis and insomnia. Adverse reactions with AUSTEDO XR extended-release tablets are expected to be similar to AUSTEDO tablets.

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

References:

