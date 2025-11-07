Aeroméxico Announces Webcast of Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroméxico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE & BMV: AERO) (“Aeroméxico”) will hold a live conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Mexico City Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results.

A live webcast of this event will be available at https://ir.aeromexico.com/ and an online replay will be available shortly after the webcast is complete.

The company’s third quarter 2025 earnings results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.