Zastre & Co Opens Vancouver Office, Expanding Elite Boutique Advisory Platform Across North America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zastre & Co, a digitally native boutique investment banking and capital advisory firm, today announced the opening of its new downtown Vancouver office. The expansion marks a major milestone in the firm’s North American growth strategy and underscores its commitment to delivering institutional-grade execution to the lower- and core-middle markets.





Founded by senior bankers from J.P. Morgan, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, BTG Pactual, and RBC, together with advisors who were founding partners at multi-billion-dollar funds, Zastre & Co blends proprietary digital infrastructure with boutique private banking discretion to deliver faster, more precise execution for founders, sponsors, and fund managers.

Advisory Model



Zastre & Co advises across three core pillars - Private Credit, Growth Equity, and M&A - offering a full spectrum of advisory services spanning structured finance, private placements, equity capital markets, bespoke liquidity and fund solutions.



Leadership Perspective

“Our model is built to deliver precision and speed for clients navigating today’s private markets, Leveraging scaled systems and white glove service, our clients can rest assured that the management meetings they’re involved in, are consistently the right fit.” said Alex Zastre, Managing Partner of Zastre & Co. “The Vancouver office expands our ability to serve both Canadian and cross-border clients, while reinforcing our commitment to discretion, efficiency, and outcomes.”



Differentiated Approach

Zastre & Co was built to modernise how investment banking operates — using technology to drive efficiency where traditional engagement models often lag. The firm’s digital infrastructure complements, rather than replaces, the sophistication and human judgement that define quality advisory.

This hybrid model enables faster execution, broader investor discovery, and stronger alignment between capital and opportunity — giving clients access to the calibre of service typically reserved for elite global banks. Backed by a team with over five decades of collective experience and more than $10 billion in completed transactions, Zastre & Co combines deep industry expertise with modern efficiency to deliver institutional-quality outcomes across private markets.

About Zastre & Co

Zastre & Co is an elite capital advisory firm purpose-built for modern private markets. With a focus on Private Credit, Equity Capital, and M&A, the firm delivers high-performance execution for the lower and core middle market. Zastre & Co integrates proprietary technology with senior banker experience to provide global reach, tailored structuring, and institutional certainty of execution.



For more information, visit www.zastre.co or contact admin@zastreco.com.

Media Contact

Zastre & CO

Zastre.co

Contact Person: Alex Zastre

Email: admin@zastreco.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Zastre & CO. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/810a7afa-567e-45ed-bab3-b323ef5b8f62