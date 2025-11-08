ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Baxter International Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - BAX

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) between February 23, 2022 and July 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 15, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Baxter common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Baxter class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=17664 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 15, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that: (1) the Novum IQ Large Volume Pump (“Novum LVP”) suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (2) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (3) Baxter’s attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; (4) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps; and (5) based on the foregoing, Baxter’s statements about the safety, efficacy, product rollout, customer feedback and sales prospects of the Novum LVPs were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

