Clearwater Wellness Launches World-First Thermoelectric Ice Bath, with Tim Paine Joining as Founding Partner

VICTORIA, Australia, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian wellness technology company Clearwater Wellness Co has unveiled the SnowCap, the world’s first thermoelectric ice bath that requires no ice, plumbing, setup, or external chillers. It marks itself as the “Tesla of ice baths” and a new chapter in design-led recovery innovation.

Following a pre-sale campaign that generated $700,000 in its first eight weeks, Clearwater is preparing to scale globally, supported by a recently opened $1.84 million convertible-note round to fund manufacturing and expansion into the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Adding to its credibility, former Australian cricket captain and current Australia A and Adelaide Strikers coach Tim Paine has joined as a founding investor and partner, bringing elite-sport insight and leadership experience to the company’s journey.

“What drew me to Clearwater was its purpose — unlocking human potential through elegant and innovative design,” said Paine. “The SnowCap isn’t just about recovery; it’s about mindset, performance, and bringing world-class innovation from Australia to the world stage.”

The SnowCap uses patented solid-state thermoelectric technology to precisely heat or cool water between 1.5°C and 40°C, eliminating the need for ice, compressors, or plumbing. Its minimalist form, whisper-quiet operation, and sustainability credentials position it as both a wellness tool and a design statement for homes, gyms, and recovery studios.

SnowCap's thermoelectric cooling technology draws on principles used in electric vehicles and aerospace engineering, where precision temperature control and energy efficiency are critical. Unlike compressor-based systems that rely on refrigerants and generate heat as a byproduct, thermoelectric modules use the Peltier effect to transfer heat without mechanical parts, resulting in quieter operation and lower environmental impact.

“We set out to make recovery and performance mindset as inspiring as it is effective,” said Dr Matthew Guest, Clearwater’s Director and Co-Founder. “Australians have a reputation for ingenuity — the SnowCap is proof that we can lead globally through design, sustainability, and purpose.”

The company’s patented technology is protected across 158 countries and draws on engineering principles used in electric vehicles and aerospace systems. Over the next 12 months, Clearwater will expand into key international markets while developing SnowCap V2, integrating user feedback, and enhancing app-based functionality.

Clearwater Wellness is an Australian wellness technology company specialising in smart recovery solutions. Founded by Dr Matthew Guest, Max Chapman, and Laynton Allan, the company develops patented thermoelectric systems designed to make professional-grade recovery accessible, sustainable, and beautifully simple. Clearwater holds patent protection in 158 countries and is positioned to lead the global market in connected cold-therapy innovation.

