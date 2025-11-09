Cannabis Club Systems Reaches 900-Club Milestone as AI Integration Drives Global Expansion





BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Club Systems announces it has surpassed 900 active clients worldwide while reporting three percent monthly revenue growth following the September release of its AI-powered product recommendation module across markets in Europe, Latin America, and Africa.

The platform, purpose-built for cannabis social clubs rather than adapted from retail dispensary software, now serves operations across Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Malta, Latin America, and South Africa. Co-founder Ahab Thornhill attributes the recent growth trajectory to clubs seeking operational differentiation through enhanced member experiences and AI-enabled personalization tools.

"We're not just adapting dispensary tech — we're designing the digital backbone of cannabis social clubs from the ground up," Thornhill said. "Our tools are tailored to the real needs of clubs: from smarter inventory and member management to AI-enabled experiences."

The Cannabis Club Full System integrates member administration, inventory tracking, sales processing, and compliance reporting. SmartBud AI, released in September, provides personalized product recommendations based on member preferences and effects profiles, reversing traditional shopping research patterns so appropriate products surface automatically rather than requiring manual comparison.

The company plans to release SmartCore before year-end, a data management layer designed to help clubs maintain clean, consistent information across systems. Thornhill emphasizes that AI recommendations require accurate data inputs to deliver value, making the unified data platform essential for clubs maximizing the technology.

CCS recently rebranded its member application as PuffPal, extending access beyond club members to the broader cannabis community. The platform will integrate AI capabilities by December, allowing users to explore strains and products with personalized guidance regardless of club membership status.

"CCS wasn't built in a lab or a boardroom — it was born out of real operational frustration," Thornhill noted. "We built it for ourselves after operating a cannabis club in Madrid, to take back control. We never planned to sell the software, but once we saw the potential and how much it helped, we realized we were sitting on something meaningful."

The company is preparing to enter the Brazilian medical cannabis market, where AI tools will help doctors and patients better understand strain effects, track outcomes, and make informed decisions over time. Each geographic market presents distinct regulatory requirements, from non-profit associations to private member clubs with varying dispensing rules.

Chief Technology Officer Andreas Nilsen leads product development as the company competes against general cannabis retail software providers and earlier club management systems.

"Cannabis enters a new era globally, and our goal is to lead this niche with meaningful advancement — creating tech that empowers clubs to thrive, scale, and shape what responsible cannabis culture looks like tomorrow," Thornhill said.

