BAX SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces that Baxter Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Baxter International Inc. (“Baxter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BAX) and reminds investors of the December 15, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (a) the Novum LVP suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (b) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (c) Baxter’s attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; (d) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps; and (e) based on the foregoing, Baxter’s statements about the safety, efficacy, product rollout, customer feedback and sales prospects of the Novum LVPs were materially false and misleading.

The true extent of Defendants’ fraud was revealed on July 31, 2025, when the Company announced that it had decided to “voluntarily and temporarily pause shipments and planned installations of the Novum LVP” and that the Company was “unable to currently commit to an exact timing for resuming shipment and installation for Novum LVPs.” On this news, Baxter stock dropped 22.4 percent, closing at $21.76 on July 31, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

