WhiteBIT Expands in Argentina and Brazil





VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteBIT , the largest European crypto exchange by traffic, has officially secured a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration in Argentina and prepares to launch operations in Brazil, marking a significant step in the company’s strategic expansion across Latin America.

Strengthening presence in Latin America

WhiteBIT is now expanding its business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) services across both Argentina and Brazil. To further enhance accessibility and convenience for domestic users in both countries, the company is integrating local fiat providers and adding support for local currencies.

For individual users in Argentina, the company will provide seamless, secure access to exchange services, designed to make digital assets simple and accessible to everyone.

In Brazil, WhiteBIT has established a local branch and is preparing to officially launch under the country’s forthcoming VASP regulatory framework, expected to take effect later this year.

WhiteBIT’s dual-market expansion marks the beginning of a broader regional strategy, aiming to foster wider adoption of regulated digital asset services across South America.

“Latin America is one of the most dynamic regions in the world when it comes to crypto adoption,” said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, the global fintech ecosystem that includes WhiteBIT. “Securing our license in Argentina and preparing our launch in Brazil are key milestones in our mission to drive the global adoption of cryptocurrencies by offering reliable, transparent, and innovative digital assets solutions for users.”

Brazil and Argentina Drive Regional Crypto Growth

According to the 2025 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index, Brazil ranks 5th and Argentina 14th globally in grassroots crypto adoption. Latin America has seen a 63% increase in cryptocurrency transaction volume over the past year, fueled by both individual and institutional participation. Argentina continues to rely heavily on stablecoins as a hedge against inflation, while Brazil leads the region in transaction volumes and enterprise-level blockchain adoption.

Continued global expansion

WhiteBIT’s Latin American entry follows a series of regulatory milestones achieved in the past year. The company received authorizations in Australia, Croatia, and Italy, and on November 3, launched its licensed operations in Kazakhstan.

These developments strengthen WhiteBIT’s global presence and reflect its commitment to expanding responsibly in cooperation with regulators and industry partners worldwide.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, offering over 800 trading pairs, 340+ assets, and supporting 9 fiat currencies. Founded in 2018, the platform is a part of W Group which serves more than 35 million customers globally. WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FACEIT, FC Juventus and the Ukrainian national football team. The company is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology worldwide.

