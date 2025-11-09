WPP SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces that WPP Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In WPP To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against WPP plc (“WPP” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WPP) and reminds investors of the December 8, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material information concerning WPP’s expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s continued efforts to revitalize and simplify its media division to obtain new wins and retain clientele, repeated claims that the “ramp-up of new wins” and ongoing sales to existing clients would offset lost clientele, and a continued emphasis on the Company’s self-proclaimed “cautious” guidance that purportedly accounted for “broad macro uncertainty.” Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of WPP’s media arm; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle the ongoing macroeconomic challenges while competing effectively and had instead begun to lose significant market share to its competitors. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase WPP’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

On July 9, 2025, WPP published a trading update for the first half of 2025, alerting investors that the company had allegedly “seen a deterioration in performance as Q2 has progressed.” The Company attributed its misfortune to both “continued macro uncertainty weighing on client spend and weaker net new business than originally anticipated,” at least in part due to “some distraction to the business” as a result of the continued restructuring of WPP Media a.k.a. GroupM.

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to WPP’s revelation. The price of WPP’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $35.82 per share on July 8, 2025, WPP’s stock price fell to $29.34 per share on July 9, 2025, a decline of about 18.1% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding WPP’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

