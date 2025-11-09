Radiant Ridge Energy Ltd. Partners with Nordcon Canada Inc. to Power 3MW Modular Hydrocooled Data Centers with On-Site Natural Gas

Calgary, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiant Ridge Energy Ltd. (“RRE”), a leading energy infrastructure developer, today announced a strategic partnership with Nordcon Canada Inc. (“Nordcon”), a natural gas producer, to deploy 3MW of modular hydrocooled data center capacity powered by Nordcon's on-site natural gas production.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in integrating energy production with high-performance computing infrastructure. The partnership combines Nordcon's natural gas production capabilities with RRE's expertise in data center operations and power infrastructure to deliver an innovative, vertically integrated solution for power-intensive applications.

Transforming Stranded Gas into Computing Power

Under the agreement, RRE will deploy and operate modular hydrocooled data centers at Nordcon's natural gas production sites, utilizing Nordcon's gas supply to generate on-site power. This approach transforms locally-produced natural gas into valuable computing capacity, creating new revenue streams from energy resources.

"This partnership exemplifies the innovative solutions possible when energy production meets digital infrastructure," said Bruce Xu, Managing Director of RRE. "By locating our modular data centers at Nordcon's production sites, we gain access to reliable, cost-effective natural gas while helping Nordcon monetize their gas production in new ways. This is the kind of vertical integration that creates value for both parties and demonstrates our commitment to efficient, practical power solutions."

Strategic Advantages of the Partnership

The collaboration offers several key benefits:

Direct Fuel Access : Co-location at production sites eliminates transportation costs and ensures uninterrupted gas supply for power generation

: Co-location at production sites eliminates transportation costs and ensures uninterrupted gas supply for power generation Resource Monetization : Transforms Nordcon's natural gas production into computing infrastructure revenue, diversifying their business model

: Transforms Nordcon's natural gas production into computing infrastructure revenue, diversifying their business model Operational Efficiency : On-site generation minimizes transmission losses and infrastructure overhead

: On-site generation minimizes transmission losses and infrastructure overhead Scalable Model: The modular data center approach enables rapid deployment and replication at additional Nordcon production sites

"RRE's expertise in managing complex energy infrastructure and data center operations makes them the ideal partner for this innovative approach," said Garry Mihaichuk, President at Nordcon Canada Inc. "Rather than simply selling gas into commodity markets, we're participating in the value chain all the way through to computing services. This partnership opens up entirely new revenue opportunities for our production assets."

Foundation for Future Growth

This 3MW deployment represents the first phase of what both companies envision as a long-term strategic relationship. As Nordcon expands its production operations and RRE scales its data center portfolio, the partnership model can be replicated across multiple sites throughout Western Canada.

About RRE

RRE is a clean energy infrastructure developer specializing in hybrid power solutions and high-performance computing operations. RRE's affiliates worldwide manage 2.15 GW of operational capacity globally, including 1.6 GW of wind and 550 MW of solar, bringing proven expertise in energy project development and operations to the Alberta market.

About Nordcon Canada Inc.

Nordcon Canada Inc. is a natural gas producer operating in Western Canada. The company is committed to innovative approaches to resource development and maximizing value from its production assets through strategic partnerships and vertical integration opportunities.