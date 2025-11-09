Mileo Mykonos by Yasam Ayavefe Opens 2026 Reservations, Adds Direct Price Match and Confirms Small-Pet Stays

LONDON, Nov. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mileo Mykonos, led by entrepreneur and philanthropist Yasam Ayavefe, today opened its 2026 reservation window and introduced a Direct Price Match for official-channel bookings. The boutique property also confirmed its small-pet friendly approach (specific room-type rules apply), aligning policies with guest demand ahead of next season.





“Travelers want two things before they arrive: price confidence and simple, transparent policies,” said Yasam Ayavefe . “By opening 2026 early, matching qualified lower rates on direct bookings, and keeping a clear small-pet welcome, we’re removing friction from the planning process.”

What’s new

Direct Price Match (official channels): If guests find a lower qualified rate elsewhere, Mileo will match or beat it when the stay is booked directly with the hotel. Details and eligible offers are available on the official site. www.mileomykonos.com



Small-Pet Friendly (policy clarity): The hotel welcomes small pets in designated room types; full guidance appears on the hotel pages and booking path.





About the property

Mileo Mykonos sits above Kalo Livadi and comprises 25 suites, each offering a private pool, private Jacuzzi, or shared-pool access. The location places guests near one of the island’s most celebrated beaches while keeping easy reach to Mykonos Town and Ano Mera.

Dining, wellness, and on-site experience

Guests have access to Mileo Restaurant & Bar, a spa, and a fitness center, with services planned around relaxed beach-day schedules and seamless movement from suite to shoreline. Seasonal offers and direct-booking packages are listed on the hotel website. www.mileomykonos.com

How to book

To access 2026 availability, the Direct Price Match, and the small-pet policy details, guests should book via the official Mileo Mykonos website or contact the hotel directly.

Press & Reservations

Mileo Luxury Boutique Hotel — Kalo Livadi, 84600 Mykonos, Greece

Tel: +30 22890 76248 · WhatsApp: +30 698 283 0900

Email: info@mileomykonos.gr · reservation@mileomykonos.gr

About Mileo Mykonos

Led by entrepreneur and philanthropist Yasam Ayavefe , Mileo Mykonos is a 25-suite boutique hotel above Kalo Livadi Beach, with suites featuring private pools, private Jacuzzis, or shared-pool access, along with a restaurant, bar, spa, and fitness facilities. The hotel operates a Direct Price Match for official-channel bookings and maintains a small-pet-friendly policy in designated room types.

