Ensurge Micropower ASA - Key information relating to possible repair issue/subsequent offering

Oslo, 9 November 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") today regarding a private placement of shares in the Company raising NOK 100 million at a subscription price of NOK 0.90 per share (the "Private Placement") and a possible subsequent offering, raising up to NOK 20 million, at the same subscription price as in the private placement (the "Subsequent Offering"), subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on or about 2 December 2025.

Date on which the terms and conditions of the repair issue were announced: 9 November 2025;

Last day including right: 7 November 2025;

Ex-date: 10 November 2025;

Record date: 11 November 2025;

Date of approval: Expected to be on or about 2 December 2025 by resolution of an Extraordinary General Meeting (to be called);

Maximum number of new shares: 22,222,222; and

Subscription price: NOK 0.90.

The Subsequent Offering will be carried out as set out in an offering prospectus (which must be approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority) to be published prior to commencement of the subscription period.

