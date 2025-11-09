Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trade for Primary Insiders

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") today regarding a private placement of shares in the Company raising NOK 100 million at a subscription price of NOK 0.90 per share (the "Private Placement"). The following primary insiders (and closely associated companies) were allocated shares in the Private Placement:

* AS Mascot Holding, close associate of Alexander Munch-Thore (Chairperson of the Board)

* Coretech AS, close associate of Thomas Ramm (Board member)

* Nina Riibe (Board member)

* Shauna McIntyre (CEO)

* Lars Eikeland (CFO)

Please see the enclosed forms for further details about the transactions.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments