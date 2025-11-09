Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trade for Primary Insiders

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") today regarding a private placement of shares in the Company raising NOK 100 million at a subscription price of NOK 0.90 per share (the "Private Placement"). The following primary insiders (and closely associated companies) were allocated shares in the Private Placement:
* AS Mascot Holding, close associate of Alexander Munch-Thore (Chairperson of the Board)
* Coretech AS, close associate of Thomas Ramm (Board member)
* Nina Riibe (Board member)
* Shauna McIntyre (CEO)
* Lars Eikeland (CFO)
Please see the enclosed forms for further details about the transactions.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments