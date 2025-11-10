By the Pujiang River, the aroma of coffee lingers as Dr.Coffee Castle supports the 2025 PCA · Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 2, the 2025 Professional Coffee Athletics (PCA) · Shanghai division successfully concluded. As the official sponsor of the event, Dr.Coffee once again showcased its Castle series of fully automatic coffee machines, impressing attendees with professional demonstrations and immersive experiences, injecting unique vitality into the competition.

A deep fusion of Shanghai-style charm and coffee culture

From the nostalgic memories of the old cafes along the Bund a century ago to the various coffee shops now lining the streets, coffee has become an essential symbol of Shanghai-style living. The PCA event's choice of Shanghai as a host city was driven by the city's unique characteristic of "coffee and life coexisting in harmony"—the aroma of coffee seamlessly permeated both inside and outside the venue, reflecting the sophistication and relaxation of Shanghai-style life.

Three competitions in three days, showcasing professional coffee skills

Over the three-day event, the brewing competition, tasting competition, and latte art competition took place in succession, each delivering spectacular performances. These events fully embodied PCA's principles of "just, fair and open" while comprehensively testing the participants' professional expertise.

Castle takes the stage, creating an immersive experience

Castle, with its unconventional classical design, is tailored for specialty coffee shops. Its built-in smart extraction system finely controls grinding precision through subtle adjustments of the blade rotation, ensuring consistent flavor in every cup of coffee. The next-generation milk frothing heating method allows for the one-touch production of various types of dry foam, balancing quality and efficiency to perfectly meet the needs of cafes, restaurants, and other commercial settings. With a large-capacity 30g brewing unit, it effortlessly prepares two cups at the touch of a button. The three-bean hopper allows for flexible combinations and simultaneous grinding, enabling unique flavor blends. The smart steam wand, which automatically froths milk, sparked extensive inquiries and in-depth discussions among industry professionals on site.

With the conclusion of the Shanghai division, the winning participants will advance to the finals. Dr.Coffee will continue to uphold its professional spirit, empowering the coffee industry with high-quality products and services, bringing professional and delicious coffee to the streets of more cities and integrating it into the lives of more people.

