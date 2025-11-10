Leishen Energy(LSE) Makes a Strong Debut at ADIPEC Abu Dhabi, Embarking on a New Chapter of Strategic Expansion in the Middle East and International Markets

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leishen made a significant impact at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), a premier global energy event held from November 3rd to 6th. Seizing this international platform, Leishen not only showcased its leading technology and equipment but also, through a series of high-level strategic meetings and cooperation signings, officially announced its strategic deepening into the Middle East market and accelerated its global expansion.

Establishing a Foothold in Abu Dhabi: Unlocking the Core Middle Eastern Market

The strategic focus on Abu Dhabi is a critical move for Leishen's Middle East strategy. During the exhibition, Leishen formally signed a supply agreement with a key local distributor. This milestone signifies that Leishen will soon be included in the supplier system of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The scope of cooperation will extend beyond equipment sales to comprehensively cover aftermarket services such as maintenance and leasing, offering a one-stop solution for clients in the region.

Engaging Regional Leaders: Exploring New Opportunities in Eurasia

On November 4th, Leishen's Chairman met with the CEO and senior executive team of GL Group the first privately owned group of energy companies in Azerbaijan.The two parties held in-depth discussions on future cooperation prospects in the Caucasus and Eurasia regions, with a particular focus on the markets of Azerbaijan and Turkey. This high-level meeting laid a solid foundation for Leishen's entry into this strategically important region, opening up new avenues for international collaboration.

Deepening Strategic Partnership: A Historic Leap from Packager to Authorized Manufacturer

A key highlight of the event was the major upgrade in the long-standing partnership between Leishen and US-based Cooper Machinery Services. On November 5th, Leishen's Chairman, Mr. Li, met with the CEO of Cooper Machinery and their delegation. It was announced that Leishen will be authorized to manufacture select new Cooper engine models (MH/GS series).

Having been an outstanding packager for Cooper in the Chinese market for over a decade, this elevation marks a new era in the collaboration. Leishen will now serve as an authorized manufacturer for Cooper in China and the Middle East, in addition to its existing role. This authorization will leverage China's supply chain advantages to reduce product costs and lead times, thereby enhancing the overall competitiveness of the Cooper brand in both the Chinese and Middle Eastern markets. Leishen will also provide spare parts and aftermarket services.

Amidst the complex landscape of international trade and a moment of both challenges and opportunities, Leishen's successful participation in ADIPEC marks the official start of its determined journey to deepen its global footprint, setting sail with a clear mission.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@r-egroup.com

Source: Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd