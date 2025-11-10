Directed offering of shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS

At the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS Annual General Meeting held on 8 April 2025, the shareholders authorised the Supervisory Board, for one year from the adoption of the resolution, to decide on increasing the fund’s share capital by carrying out public and/or private offerings, excluding the pre-emptive subscription rights of existing shareholders.

Based on this resolution, the fund will conduct a directed share issue and raise a total of 1.6 million euros, mainly from Lithuania. The share price was set as the 60-day average closing price of the fund's share on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange preceding the resolution of the Supervisory Board resolution, i.e 19,11 euros per share.

A total of 84,506 new shares will be issued based on the resolution of the supervisory board, with a nominal value of 10 euros per share, resulting in a new share capital of 115,248,460 euros.

The fund plans to use the proceeds from the share issue to finance further investment activities based on the fund's investment strategy.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Board

Tel. 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee