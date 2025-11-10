Halper AI Launches to Transform the Future of SMEs From Digital Souls to Business Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence is transforming industries worldwide. But for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs), the real challenge isn’t access to technology; it’s access to time. Today, Halper AI, founded by Eduard Gevorkyan, launches to address exactly that challenge, giving business owners back the hours they need to grow and thrive.

From Biotech to AI: The Journey of Eduard Gevorkyan



Eduard Gevorkyan’s career spans science, strategy, and large-scale innovation. With a background in biochemistry and biomedical engineering, he began at McKinsey & Company, followed by Google, where he honed his expertise in data-driven design.

In 2023, Eduard launched SoulsHub in Barcelona, a platform connecting users with AI-powered replicas of mentors, thought leaders, and business coaches. Within a year, the platform hosted over 200 AI personalities and was acquired in December 2024 by a Saudi Arabian technology group for an estimated €5–10 million.

Introducing Halper AI: Your Invisible Business Partner

Building on his experience with SoulsHub, Eduard focused on solving the daily challenges of small business owners. Halper AI is not another CRM or chatbot. It's an AI Business Manager designed to quietly handle communication, bookings, invoicing, and follow-ups, integrating seamlessly with Instagram, WhatsApp, calendars.

“Let others chase engagement. We’re chasing freedom,” says Eduard.

A New Approach to AI

Unlike traditional platforms designed to demand attention, Halper encourages peace of mind. “Please, don’t open Halper or open it once and close it,” Eduard explains. Halper runs invisibly in the background, ensuring clients are responded to, bookings stay full, and invoices go out, while users focus on what matters most.

Eduard calls this approach “freedom metrics.” While Silicon Valley measures success by daily active users, Halper measures it in peace and time spent with loved ones.

Why Halper Matters

For small business owners juggling multiple roles, Halper acts as a silent team member, enabling them to focus on creativity and service. From barbers perfecting their craft to yoga instructors scaling their studios, Halper AI offers less screen time and more real time, redefining what AI success looks like.

About Halper AI

Founded by Eduard Gevorkyan, Halper AI combines emotional intelligence with operational intelligence to create AI that serves humanity, not the other way around. By giving SMBs the gift of time, Halper AI is redefining productivity, efficiency, and the future of work.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Halper AI

Contact Person: Alina Palii

Email: hello@halper.ai

Website: https://halper.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f717d7f-a36e-4436-8670-14cc80d5f0ed