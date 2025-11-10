Pacifica Hotels G. K. to Debut City Express by Marriott in Asia Pacific

TOKYO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacifica Hotels G.K. announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement with Marriott International Inc. to bring City Express by Marriott to Japan with the conversion of two existing hotels in Osaka. Following a complete rebrand, the hotels are expected to re-open in Spring 2026 as City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South and City Express by Marriott Osaka Shin-Imamiya. Together, these openings are expected to mark the debut of the midscale City Express by Marriott in Asia Pacific, bringing its exciting blend of value, convenience and modern comfort to one of Japan’s most dynamic cities.

City Express by Marriott offers reliable, modern and accessible accommodations for value-conscious travelers across urban, suburban and emerging destinations. Focusing on quality, simplicity and consistency, the brand invites both business and leisure travelers to relax with comfortable rooms and plenty of space to recharge.

“We are pleased to once again collaborate with Pacifica Hotels G. K. to bring City Express by Marriott to Japan, which is also expected to mark the brand’s debut in Asia Pacific,” said Shawn Hill, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “This signing reflects our continued commitment to growing strategically across the region and expanding our offerings to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers. With its strong value proposition and Marriott Bonvoy’s powerful distribution and loyalty platform, City Express by Marriott is well positioned to complement Marriott’s growing midscale portfolio in Japan and contribute meaningfully to Osaka’s thriving tourism landscape.”

“With hotel rates rising rapidly across Japan, we see tremendous opportunity to offer guests high-quality accommodations at affordable price points with City Express by Marriott,” said Seth Sulkin, CEO of Pacifica Hotels and its subsidiary Shin Imamiya Hospitality, the franchisee for both properties. “These hotels will give travelers the opportunity to discover the vibrant area in Nishinari Ward south of Namba, where we see strong potential and growing demand.”

City Express by Marriott Shin-Imamiya is expected to feature 100 guest rooms, and will be a nine-story standalone property located in Haginochaya, Nishinari-ku, directly adjacent to Shin-Imamiya Station, a major interchange served by the JR Osaka Loop Line, Nankai Main Line, and Osaka Metro. Its prime location ensures seamless connectivity across Osaka and the greater Kansai region.

City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South plans to feature 143 guest rooms, and will be a 14-story standalone property located at Hanazono-kita, Nishinari-ku, adjacent to Hanazonochō Station on the Osaka Metro Yotsubashi Line. Positioned along National Route 26 and surrounded by low-rise commercial and residential buildings, the hotel offers convenient subway and vehicular access to central Osaka.

Both hotels are situated within vibrant retail, residential, and commercial hubs, providing easy access to Osaka’s top attractions, including Abeno Harukas, Tennoji, Namba, Dotonbori, Shinsaibashi, Osaka Dome, and Osaka Castle Park. They are also well connected to Kansai International Airport via the Nankai Main Line, ensuring a smooth and direct arrival experience for travelers.

These openings reflect Marriott ’s continued focus on expanding its midscale portfolio in Japan, delivering thoughtfully designed, accessible, and connected accommodations that meet the evolving needs of both domestic and international travelers.

About Pacifica Hotels G.K.

Pacifica Hotels G.K. is the leading third-party operator of international hotels in Japan, operating a wide range of brands, ranging from midscale to upper upscale.

