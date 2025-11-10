Syncron Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Service Parts Management Applications and Awarded IDC 2025 CX CSAT Award in Aftermarket Service Operations

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron, a global leader in intelligent Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Service Parts Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US52967925, October 2025) and has been awarded the IDC 2025 CX CSAT Award for Aftermarket Service Operations.

Together, we believe these recognitions underscore Syncron’s continued momentum in helping manufacturers improve parts availability, increase profitability, and deliver differentiated service performance across complex global networks.

“We believe this recognition reflects both the strength of our purpose-built solutions and the measurable results our customers are achieving,” said Josh Weiss, Chief Executive Officer at Syncron. “As aftermarket becomes a core driver of growth and margin, we’re proud to be helping our customers transform their service supply chains into a source of long-term competitive advantage.”

Addressing the Demands of a Modern Aftermarket

According to the report, “Delivering exceptional service outcomes to customers sets established aftermarket organizations apart from their peers. But exceptional support is getting harder and harder as service networks get more complex, as assets are more connected and difficult to diagnose issues, and as customers demand faster resolution.”

“As service parts operations become more complex and customer expectations continue to rise, organizations need partners who can help orchestrate the full aftermarket value chain,” said Aly Pinder, Research Vice President, Aftermarket Services Strategies at IDC. “Syncron’s combination of strategic focus, deep domain expertise, and platform breadth positions it to support manufacturers as they shift from reactive to revenue-generating aftermarket models.”

Recognized for Aftermarket Performance and Focus

The IDC MarketScape evaluates technology vendors based on their capabilities, strategy, and customer impact. We believe Syncron’s inclusion reflects its deep aftermarket domain expertise, global customer footprint, and proven ability to improve service parts performance at scale.

According to the report’s vendor profile, “Syncron prioritizes its impact on aftermarket service organizations’ top line and not just the cost of service.” The report goes on to say, “The company has established a value proposition that resonates with the C-suite, which establishes a roadmap to success in profitable growth through the aftermarket service operations and parts availability.”

Syncron’s SLM platform helps OEMs and distributors optimize service parts planning, warehouse and dealer inventory management, pricing, and warranty operations. Built for scalability and interoperability, the platform is designed to balance service excellence and operational efficiency across every level of the service value chain.

Awarded for Customer Satisfaction and Impact

The IDC 2025 CX CSAT Award recognizes technology vendors that achieve the highest scores across 25 customer service metrics as measured by IDC’s global 2025 CX Path Survey of 2,501 organizations.

We believe with this dual recognition, Syncron continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for manufacturers looking to unlock the full potential of the aftermarket as a driver of predictable, high-margin revenue and sustainable growth.

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by increasing customer loyalty and optimizing aftermarket profitability. Syncron’s integrated, scalable, state-of-the-art Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) cloud platform puts data at the heart of aftermarket operations to unlock service synergies, significant revenue opportunities, and help companies differentiate themselves with exceptional aftermarket customer experiences. The world’s top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Press Contact

Faye Baker

faye.baker@syncron.com