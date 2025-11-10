Quadient Maintains Top 3 Position Among France’s Leading Horizontal Software Vendors in 2025 EY and Numeum Ranking

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today that it has once again been recognized among the Top 3 French software publishers in the “Horizontal Solutions” category, according to the 15th edition of the EY and Numeum ranking. The company also secured the 17th position overall in the Top 250, reaffirming the strength of its growth and the consistent execution of its Elevate to 2030 strategic plan, which is centered on customer-driven innovation and long-term value creation.

The EY and Numeum Top 250 report provides an annual overview of the French software industry's performance and key trends. In 2024, despite a cautious economic climate, the sector demonstrated resilience with a growth rate of 7.4%, reaching €23.1 billion in revenue. Within this landscape, software publishers generating over €100 million in revenue outperformed the broader market, including Quadient, demonstrating stronger resilience, supported by a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Comparatively, Quadient’s Digital Solutions recorded 7.7% organic growth in fiscal year 2024, including a 10.1% increase in the fourth quarter, driven by a 10.2% rise in subscription revenues.

This year’s report also highlights a significant shift toward artificial intelligence (AI), now the top strategic priority for 83% of companies, surpassing cybersecurity and cloud/SaaS, the leading focus area last year. The adoption of generative AI has accelerated significantly in recent months, with more than 60% of companies now integrating it into their offer, a 21-point increase compared to 2023.

“I’m proud to see Quadient ranked once again in the Top 250 as a key player in the French tech landscape. This recognition reflects the strength of our transformation, driven by human-centric innovation design and a unified platform strategy,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. “In 2025, we are continuing to advance our intelligent automation platform with AI-powered capabilities to help our customers simplify financial and communication workflows. These efforts are part of our commitment to delivering long-term value through sustainable and future-ready solutions.”

In 2025, Quadient continues to strengthen its leadership in financial automation and digital compliance. In June, the company announced the acquisition of Serensia, a leading French e-invoicing platform, to enhance its ability to support its customers ahead of France’s mandatory e-invoicing rollout with scalable, certified solutions.

Quadient also continues to be recognized by multiple analyst firms for its innovation and leadership in the digital space. It was recently confirmed by IDC as the number one leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) for 2024, accounting for 11% of the global market shares. In addition, the company was named the Most Valuable Pioneer in the AI Maturity Matrix for CCM by QKS Group. This recognition highlights Quadient’s advanced use of AI across its intelligent CCM platform, supporting enhanced document processing, personalized customer journeys, and predictive analytics.

To access the complete 2025 Top 250 report, go to Numeum’s website (French only).

