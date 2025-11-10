FTI Consulting Continues Investment in EMEA Tax Capabilities with Addition of Two Senior Hires

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it has strengthened its Tax Advisory team in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region with the addition of two senior experts. Marcus Rea joins the firm as Senior Managing Director, while Thomas Lassey has been appointed as a Managing Director.

Mr. Rea, who is based in London, has more than 25 years of experience advising on the tax aspects of complex restructurings and other major financial transactions. Mr. Lassey, who is based in Dubai, has 13 years of experience helping clients with indirect and direct tax compliance and advisory matters.

“We are excited to welcome Marcus and Thomas to our Tax team. Their expertise will enhance our ability to support clients on tax implications of corporate and transactional matters,” said Euan Sutherland, Head of the EMEA Tax Advisory practice at FTI Consulting. “They bring deep technical expertise, proven leadership skills and the vision to help clients achieve their business objectives in an increasingly challenging market.”

Mr. Rea’s expertise includes lending reviews, refinancings, distressed M&A, insolvencies, corporate simplification assignments and strategic capital decisions for distressed and underperforming businesses. He works with a broad range of clients across industries and geographies, including companies, lenders and special situation investors. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Rea will work closely with colleagues in the firm’s Restructuring practice and will advise clients directly on tax matters. He will also play a key role in leading the expansion of the pan-European restructuring tax advisory team to further strengthen the firm’s market-leading work in restructurings and insolvencies.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Rea was a Senior Managing Director and the Head of Restructuring Services Tax at Teneo. Before that, he was a Partner at Deloitte, where he founded and led the restructuring tax team, and previously worked at PwC. Mr. Rea chairs the tax committee of the Association of Business Recovery Professionals, known as R3.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Rea said, “Restructurings and insolvencies are inherently challenging processes that can be stressful for everyone involved. My goal has always been to cut through that complexity by providing practical restructuring tax advice that helps clients achieve the best possible outcomes. I am excited to join FTI Consulting’s excellent Tax team as we share the same client service approach, and I look forward to working alongside the firm’s restructuring experts, whose reputation speaks for itself.”

Mr. Lassey has advised on matters across the spectrum of direct and indirect tax in both the UK and the United Arab Emirates, working for domestic companies, international businesses, governments and not-for-profit organisations. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Lassey will lead the VAT service offering to family groups, multinational organisations and sovereign wealth funds in Abu Dhabi. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Lassey was a Partner in the indirect tax team at Andersen. His career includes roles working at Big Four firms, and professional services firm RAI, where he led the direct and indirect tax consultancy business.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Lassey said, “I am pleased to join FTI Consulting at a time when it is investing in its tax capabilities, not only in the UAE but in other key financial centres around the world. I look forward to helping our clients make tax decisions that enhance their business decisions and investments.”

Diederick van der Plas, EMEA Head of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting, added, “High-quality tax advisory expertise is a vital part of our corporate finance offering. With the expertise of Marcus and Thomas, we’re even better equipped to deliver one-stop solutions for complex transactions.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

